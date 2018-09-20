GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
To Save Time, PM Modi Takes 18-Minute Metro Ride to Reach Dwarka

PM Narendra Modi has often used the Metro service to reach distant venues to avoid traffic jams which occur during VVIP movement.

PTI

Updated:September 20, 2018, 5:04 PM IST
PM Modi takes the Delhi Metro to reach Dwarka. (Image: PIB/Twitter)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a ride in the Airport Express Metro from Dhaula Kuan to Dwarka on way to lay the foundation stone of India International Convention and Expo Centre on Thursday.

Official sources said the ride was completed in 18 minutes.

The prime minister is to shortly lay the foundation stone of India International Convention and Expo Centre at Sector 25, Dwarka.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
