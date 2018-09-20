English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
To Save Time, PM Modi Takes 18-Minute Metro Ride to Reach Dwarka
PM Narendra Modi has often used the Metro service to reach distant venues to avoid traffic jams which occur during VVIP movement.
PM Modi takes the Delhi Metro to reach Dwarka. (Image: PIB/Twitter)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a ride in the Airport Express Metro from Dhaula Kuan to Dwarka on way to lay the foundation stone of India International Convention and Expo Centre on Thursday.
Official sources said the ride was completed in 18 minutes.
The prime minister is to shortly lay the foundation stone of India International Convention and Expo Centre at Sector 25, Dwarka.
#WATCH PM Narendra Modi rides metro from Dhaula Kuan to Dwarka, enroute to the India International Convention & Expo Centre (IICC) foundation stone laying event. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/T4M6Z8uHFP
— ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2018
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
