English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Narendra Modi to Address Cleanliness Volunteers, Inaugurate Projects of Over Rs 2,500 Crore in Champaran Today
PM Modi is set to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of various developmental projects, with a value of over Rs 2,500 crore. He last visited Champaran while he was campaigning for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: PTI)
Champaran: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will address more than 20,000 Swachhagrahis or ‘Messengers of Cleanliness’ in Champaran. These volunteers have come from 26 states to participate in the concluding centenary celebrations of the Champaran Satyagraha.
PM Modi is set to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of various developmental projects, with a value of over Rs 2,500 crore. He last visited Champaran while he was campaigning for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.
Bihar governor Satya Pal Malik, chief minister Nitish Kumar and deputy CM Sushil Modi, among others would be in attendance during the closing ceremony. Elaborate arrangements have been made in Gandhi Maidan of Motihari, where the main function is scheduled to be held.
PM Modi will first pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Bapu’s memorial near police line. Modi will then flag off Humsafar Express, which will run between Katihar and New Delhi, and India's first superfast loco engine made in Madhepura. The PM will also lay the foundation stones of the project to double the railway track between Muzaffarpur to Valmikinagar.
The leader will then lay foundation stones of four sewage treatment plants in Patna, costing more than Rs 1,100 crore.
Also Watch
PM Modi is set to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of various developmental projects, with a value of over Rs 2,500 crore. He last visited Champaran while he was campaigning for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.
Bihar governor Satya Pal Malik, chief minister Nitish Kumar and deputy CM Sushil Modi, among others would be in attendance during the closing ceremony. Elaborate arrangements have been made in Gandhi Maidan of Motihari, where the main function is scheduled to be held.
PM Modi will first pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Bapu’s memorial near police line. Modi will then flag off Humsafar Express, which will run between Katihar and New Delhi, and India's first superfast loco engine made in Madhepura. The PM will also lay the foundation stones of the project to double the railway track between Muzaffarpur to Valmikinagar.
The leader will then lay foundation stones of four sewage treatment plants in Patna, costing more than Rs 1,100 crore.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|11
|4
|5
|20
|1
|Australia
|41
|34
|34
|109
|2
|England
|23
|26
|20
|69
|4
|New Zealand
|8
|10
|7
|25
|5
|South Africa
|8
|5
|5
|18
|6
|Canada
|7
|17
|13
|37
|7
|Wales
|7
|7
|4
|18
|8
|Scotland
|6
|9
|12
|27
|9
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|10
|Nigeria
|2
|4
|0
|6
|11
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|12
|Malaysia
|2
|1
|3
|6
|13
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|14
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|15
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|16
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|17
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|20
|Jamaica
|0
|2
|2
|4
|21
|Kenya
|0
|1
|2
|3
|21
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|23
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|27
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Arsenal Midfielder Mesut Ozil Responds to Kerala Couple Who Named Their Newborn After Him
- Kidambi Srikanth Set to Replace Viktor Axelsen to Become World No.1
- Raazi Trailer: Alia Bhatt Tells the Story of Unsung Heroes With Intensity, Conviction
- World’s Most Expensive Number Plate for Sale at Rs 132 Crore, Worth 4500 Maruti Suzuki Alto
- Apple Goes Completely Green; Now Powered With 100 Percent Clean Energy