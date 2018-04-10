Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will address more than 20,000 Swachhagrahis or ‘Messengers of Cleanliness’ in Champaran. These volunteers have come from 26 states to participate in the concluding centenary celebrations of the Champaran Satyagraha.PM Modi is set to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of various developmental projects, with a value of over Rs 2,500 crore. He last visited Champaran while he was campaigning for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.Bihar governor Satya Pal Malik, chief minister Nitish Kumar and deputy CM Sushil Modi, among others would be in attendance during the closing ceremony. Elaborate arrangements have been made in Gandhi Maidan of Motihari, where the main function is scheduled to be held.PM Modi will first pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Bapu’s memorial near police line. Modi will then flag off Humsafar Express, which will run between Katihar and New Delhi, and India's first superfast loco engine made in Madhepura. The PM will also lay the foundation stones of the project to double the railway track between Muzaffarpur to Valmikinagar.The leader will then lay foundation stones of four sewage treatment plants in Patna, costing more than Rs 1,100 crore.