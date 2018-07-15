GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
PM Modi to Address Farmers Rally in Bengal's Midnapore Town Tomorrow

The saffron party has made steady inroads in various districts of West Bengal and has emerged as the main opposition party in the state after the recent panchayat elections and bypolls.

PTI

Updated:July 15, 2018, 10:36 AM IST
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a farmers rally on Monday at Midnapore town in West Bengal focusing on the Centre's recent decision to increase the MSP of Kharif crops.

Modi's rally at Midnapore comes just about a fortnight after BJP national president Amit Shah's June-29 public meeting in Purulia district.

"The prime minister's rally in Midnapore proves that Bengal is one of our top priority states in the Lok Sabha poll," West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said.

"We want to felicitate Prime Minister Modiji for his decision to increase the MSP," he said.

It is making all efforts to increase its tally in the next general election from the current two.

According to state BJP sources, the party is putting special emphasis on the tribal Jungalmahal area where the party won sizeable seats in the last panchayat polls.

West Midnapore district is part of the Jangalmahal area.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
