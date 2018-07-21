English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
For the 3rd Time in a Month, PM Modi to Address Sugarcane Farmers in UP Today
Farmers in large numbers from adjoining districts like Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Pilibhit, Sitapur, Bareilly and Badaun are likely to attend the rally.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Ram Naik on his arrival, in Varanasi. (File photo: PTI)
New Delhi: A day after turning the no-confidence motion into a show of strength, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is headed to Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur to address a farmers' rally on Saturday.
This will be PM Modi's third visit to the state in less than a month. Farmers in large numbers from adjoining districts like Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Pilibhit, Sitapur, Bareilly and Badaun are likely to attend the rally.
According to a report in The Times of India, officers of Nation Security Guard (NSG) and Special Protection Group (SPG) have also been deployed around the rally ground. As many as 14 SPs, 12 additional SPs, 56 circle officers, 60 inspectors, 400 sub-inspectors and over 2,200 constables will be guarding the area around Roza railway ground, where Modi will address the farmers.
Also, the local intelligence unit (LIU) has positioned 10 inspectors, 40 sub-inspectors and 100 constables in the area to ensure that any valuable intelligence input concerning security does not go unnoticed.
Further, special waterproof tents have been installed at the venue to accommodate over one lakh people so that they do not face incontinence in case it rains.
SSP S Chinnapa told TOI, “No one will be allowed to enter the venue without a thorough security check. Parking facility for farmers and VIPs is provided outside the rally ground. Several security drills have been performed to ensure foolproof arrangements.”
The issues pertaining to farmers, including crop loan waiver, have been a raging topic in Uttar Pradesh, especially the western part, where sugarcane cultivation is in abundance. UP is, in fact, the leading sugarcane producing state in the country.
Often political parties are seen sparing over the issue. Sugarcane dues were a major factor in Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) loss in western UP, in the bypolls held this year.
A day earlier a war of words began between Congress and BJP with the grand old party spokesperson Ashok Singh saying that as the the 2019 general election approached, the BJP was again resorting to gimmicks to woo farmers. On the other hand, the saffron party general secretary Pankaj Singh sought to rubbish the claim that the party was feeling nervous, especially in the state.
He said, “I see this as rather a sign of fear that has crept in the minds of leaders of the Opposition parties, who because of the faith reposed by the people in the BJP have chosen not to come out in public.”
On Friday, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav also attacked the prime minister in Lok Sabha on the issue of farmers. "Farmers are unhappy because prices of fertilisers and seeds have increased while the youth have no employment," he said.
According to a report in Hindustan Times, PM Modi will also meet Nida Khan, a victim of instant triple talaq against whom a fatwa has been issued by a Bareilly cleric.
