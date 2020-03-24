Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

PM Modi to Address the Nation Again Tonight on ‘Vital Aspects’ of Covid-19 Outbreak

PM Narendra Modi had earlier addressed the nation on efforts to combat the coronavirus virus on March 19, asking people to adhere to a ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday.

News18.com

Updated:March 24, 2020, 1:39 PM IST
PM Modi to Address the Nation Again Tonight on ‘Vital Aspects’ of Covid-19 Outbreak
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday on the coronavirus outbreak.

"Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19," Modi tweeted.

He had addressed the nation on efforts to combat the virus on March 19, and asked people to show their appreciation for medical and essential workers by clapping for them for five minutes at 5pm on Sunday from their balconies. Hundreds, however, ended up gathering in streets in several cities, beating plates and blowing conch shells, despite restrictions imposed in view of 'Janata Curfew' to arrest the spread of the virus.

Nearly 500 coronavirus cases have been reported in India so far, according to Health Ministry data on Tuesday.

As cases of the viral infection surged, authorities have put almost the entire country under lockdown, banning gathering of people and suspending road, rail and air traffic till March 31.

