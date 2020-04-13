PM Modi to Address the Nation at 10am Tomorrow, Covid-19 Lockdown Likely to be Extended Till April-End

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am on Tuesday and will likely announce the extension of the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. The 21-day lockdown imposed on March 24 ends on Tuesday.

"Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM on 14th April 2020," the PMO tweeted.

Last month, the prime minister had addressed the nation twice -- on March 19 and March 24.

On March 19, he had called for resolve and restraint to fight coronavirus. He had also announced a 'janta curfew' on March 22, a Sunday. On March 24, he had announced the 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the deadly virus.

In a video message on April 3, Modi had urged people to switch off the lights at their homes and light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5 to display the country's "collective resolve" to defeat the coronavirus.

Earlier, there were indications that the Prime Minister's Office is contemplating a graded lifting of lockdown measures, and marking the country into red, yellow and green zones, depending on the severity of the coronavirus spread.

There is speculation that the areas under yellow and green zones may get some exemptions. Moreover, the government is considering giving more reprieve to the agricultural sector, in face of an extension of the current shutdown.

Sources indicated that at least 10 chief ministers "strongly advocated" an extension of the ongoing shutdown during the video-conference with the PM held on Saturday.

The opposition Congress has urged Modi to “be bold” in declaring a financial package of at least 5 to 6 per cent of India's GDP to ensure economic recovery post the COVID-19 lockdown.

The party also demanded that the central government pay all pending dues to states to enable them to fight the coronavirus outbreak, besides also giving each of them special economic packages.

Senior Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma said the government must also allow CSR and industry contributions to the CM Relief Funds in various states on the same lines as that granted to PM Cares Fund, as not doing so would amount to being unfair and discriminatory towards states.

"These are extraordinary times and require extraordinary actions. That is why the Prime Minister should be bold and declare an economic package to help revive various sectors of the economy post lockdown," Sharma said addressing a press conference via video.

"We expect that the economic package should be at least 5 to 6 per cent of India's GDP," he said, adding that many countries like UK, France and Germany have declared economic packages that are 15 per cent of their GDP. He said the USA has an declared an economic package of 10 per cent of its GDP.

