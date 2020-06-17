PM Narendra Modi to Address the Nation on June 21, International Yoga Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation on Sunday, June 21, which is also celebrated as International Yoga Day.

State-broadcaster Prasar Bharti said that the address will be telecast live at 6:30 am.

While the central and state governments have celebrated the day with mass participation events for the last five years, this year the day falls right in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic which has pushed much of the world indoors.

Earlier the PM’s address was scheduled at Leh, as per the plans made before the pandemic outbreak, but now he will address the country from the national capital itself.

Leh is in the Ladakh region that saw one of the bloodiest face-offs between India and China this week resulting in multiple casualties on both sides.

While he will talk about the importance of Yoga in today's life, it is not yet clear whether he will touch upon the India-China face-off.

Last year, PM Modi led a grand event on the occasion of International Day of Yoga from Ranchi. This year the event was scheduled at Leh but the plans were changed due to the pandemic outbreak across the globe.

With the news of the India-China face-off that saw 20 Indian soldiers being martyred and an all party meeting being convened by the PM on June 19 on the incident, all eyes will be on the Yoga Day broadcast to see whether the Prime Minister chooses to take up the issue directly.