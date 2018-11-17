English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi to Attend Swearing-in of Maldives President Solih in Maiden Visit Today
"I will convey to the new Maldivian Government of Mr. Solih the desire of the Indian Government to work closely for realisation of their developmental priorities, especially in areas of infrastructure, health care, connectivity & human resource development," Modi said in a series of tweets.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi (PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inauguration ceremony of Maldives President-elect Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Saturday.
This will be Modi's first visit to the Maldives as prime minister.
"I will convey to the new Maldivian Government of Mr. Solih the desire of the Indian Government to work closely for realisation of their developmental priorities, especially in areas of infrastructure, health care, connectivity & human resource development," Modi said in a series of tweets.
He said the recent elections in the Maldives represent the collective aspirations of the people for democracy, rule of law and a prosperous future.
"We in India strongly desire to see a stable, democratic, prosperous and peaceful Republic of Maldives," the prime minister said.
He also congratulated Solih on his victory in the recent elections and wished him "the very best for his tenure".
Modi had recently accepted the invitation extended by Solih to attend his swearing-in ceremony.
