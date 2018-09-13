English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi to Become First Prime Minister to Address Gathering of Dawoodi Bohra Sect
The prime minister will be attending Ashara Mubaraka, which is a gathering organised every year to commemorate Prophet Mohammad and the martyrdom of his grandson Imam Husain.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Indore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to become the first Prime Minister to address a religious congregation of the Dawoodi Bohra community on September 14 in Indore. He will also meet the head of the sect, Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin.
The prime minister will be attending Ashara Mubaraka, which is a gathering organised every year to commemorate Prophet Mohammad and the martyrdom of his grandson Imam Husain.
Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, MP Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also attend the event at Saifi Nagar Mosque.
PM Modi’s address will be accompanied by a religious sermon or ‘viaz’.
For the event, the state government has beefed up security by installing CCTV cameras at the venue. The city has been made a no-fly zone for a day and 3,500 police personnel have been deployed.
DIG Police Harinarayanchari Mishra told News18 that the venue is under tight vigil and a four-layered security cover has been devised for the PM’s visit. "Anyone visiting the venue would only be allowed inside after passing through these layers," he said.
