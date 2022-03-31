PM Narendra Modi Likely to Flag Off First India-Nepal Passenger Train on April 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to flag off the first passenger train service on the broad-gauge line between India and Nepal on April 2 in the presence of a high-level Nepalese delegation, including Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba virtually through video conferencing.

The Jaynagar–Kurtha cross border railway link, according to a Kathmandu Post report, will be the first modern railway service in Nepal. The 35-km long cross-border railway link will connect Jaynagar in Bihar with Kurtha in Nepal and will be commissioned on April 2 with the operation of a five-coach DEMU train.

In the event of the initiation of the rail service, it will be mandatory for Indian citizens travelling by train between India and Nepal to carry any one of the following prescribed identity cards in original with a photo identity card during the journey.

Valid national passport

Photo Identity Card issued by the Government of India/State Government/Union Territory Administration to its employees

Photo ID card issued by the Election Commission of India

Emergency Certificate/Identity Certificate issued by the Embassy of India/Consulate General of India in Nepal

Persons above 65 years of age and below 15 years of age must have photographic documents to confirm their age and identity such as PAN Card, Driving License, CGHS Card, Ration Card, etc.

In the case of a family, if one of the adults has any one of the documents mentioned in 1 to 3 above, the other members shall provide a photo identity proof showing their relation to the family such as CGHS Card, Ration Card, Driving Licence, issued by the school/college. If issued an ID card, then they can be allowed to travel.

Both leaders met in Glasgow last year on the fringes of the United Nations Climate Conference. The Nepalese leader was scheduled to visit India earlier this year for the Vibrant Gujarat Conference. However, the event was cancelled due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

