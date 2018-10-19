GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

PM Narendra Modi to Hand Over Keys of Houses to PMAY Beneficiaries in Maharashtra

The prime minister will also participate in functions to mark the conclusion of the year-long Saibaba Samadhi centenary programme organised by the Sai temple trust.

PTI

Updated:October 19, 2018, 10:15 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
PM Narendra Modi to Hand Over Keys of Houses to PMAY Beneficiaries in Maharashtra
File photo of PM Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hand over keys of houses on Friday to some beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and interact with them in Maharashtra's popular temple town of Shirdi, an official said.

Modi will be present at the 'e-griha pravesh' ceremony for 40,000 beneficiaries of the affordable housing scheme of the government, the official added.

The prime minister will also participate in functions to mark the conclusion of the year-long Saibaba Samadhi centenary programme organised by the Sai temple trust.

According to the official, Modi is also expected to perform ground breaking ceremony for some projects of the trust, including the new "darshan" queue shelter to be constructed in the Sai temple.

President Ram Nath Kovind was in Shirdi earlier this month to inaugurate the centenary programme.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...