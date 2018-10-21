GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
PM Modi to Hoist Tricolour at Red Fort on 75th Anniversary of Azad Hind Government

This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the Tiranga and unveil the plaque to celebrate anniversary of the Azad Hind government, inspired and headed by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

IANS

Updated:October 21, 2018, 8:30 AM IST
File photo of PM Narendra Modi
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag at Red Fort on Sunday to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the formation of the government of 'free India'.

Traditionally, the country's Prime Minister hoists the flag at the historic fort on Independence Day every year on August 15.

This year, Modi will hoist the Tiranga and unveil the plaque to celebrate anniversary of the Azad Hind government, inspired and headed by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.




An official statement said that the commemoration of this historical event will also have the presence of Union Minister Mahesh Sharma and Indian National Army (INA) veteran R.S. Chhikara among others.




Founded on October 21, 1943, the Azad Hind government was inspired by the ideals of Subhas Chandra Bose.

It was a part of the freedom movement, originating in 1940s outside India with a purpose of allying with axis powers to free India from the British rule.

The INA played a crucial role in bequeathing a much-needed impetus to the country's freedom struggle.

The Red Fort will remain closed for the general public and visitors till the function in over.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for a museum dedicated to the Azad Hind Fauj or the INA.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
