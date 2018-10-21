PM Modi to Hoist Tricolour at Red Fort on 75th Anniversary of Azad Hind Government

Delhi: Visuals from National Police Memorial as National Police Day is being observed today. The day is observed to pay homage to 10 policemen killed in an ambush by Chinese troops in 1959 in Ladakh's Hot Spring area. pic.twitter.com/UF33CaGZuh — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2018

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and senior BJP leader LK Advani pay tributes to the policemen killed in an ambush by Chinese troops in 1959 in Ladakh's Hot Spring area, on National Police Memorial Day today. pic.twitter.com/KpxhWcmw0m — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag at Red Fort on Sunday to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the formation of the government of 'free India'.Traditionally, the country's Prime Minister hoists the flag at the historic fort on Independence Day every year on August 15.This year, Modi will hoist the Tiranga and unveil the plaque to celebrate anniversary of the Azad Hind government, inspired and headed by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.An official statement said that the commemoration of this historical event will also have the presence of Union Minister Mahesh Sharma and Indian National Army (INA) veteran R.S. Chhikara among others.Founded on October 21, 1943, the Azad Hind government was inspired by the ideals of Subhas Chandra Bose.It was a part of the freedom movement, originating in 1940s outside India with a purpose of allying with axis powers to free India from the British rule.The INA played a crucial role in bequeathing a much-needed impetus to the country's freedom struggle.The Red Fort will remain closed for the general public and visitors till the function in over.The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for a museum dedicated to the Azad Hind Fauj or the INA.