English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi to Hoist Tricolour in Andaman's Netaji Memorial During December Visit; Bose's Kin Demand Island be Renamed 'Swaraj Dweep'
The national flag will be unfurled at ‘Netaji Flag Hoisting Memorial’ in Port Blair. PM Modi’s Andaman visit will be part of a slew of events to mark the 75th anniversary of Netaji’s Azad Hind government.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi
Loading...
Kolkata: To commemorate the first flag hoisting by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on December 30, 1943, in Port Blair, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the tricolour at the same spot during his scheduled visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the last week of December.
The national flag will be unfurled at ‘Netaji Flag Hoisting Memorial’ in Port Blair.
PM Modi’s Andaman visit will be part of a slew of events to mark the 75th anniversary of Netaji’s Azad Hind government.
Speaking to News18, Netaji’s grand-nephew and BJP West Bengal vice-president Chandra Kumar Bose, said, “I am extremely happy. It is the 14th PM of India who will finally acknowledge the first prime minister of ‘undivided India’ Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in Andaman. PM Modi will hoist the national flat in Port Blair exactly at the same place where it was hoisted by Netaji. It will be an event of the century.”
Adding that he will attend the event himself, Bose also demanded before the central government to rename the island to “Shaheed Swaraj Dweep”.
“It’s a justified demand because it was Netaji who hoisted the tricolor years before India achieved its Independence,” he said.
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was the first to reclaim liberation of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from the British in 1943.
The national flag will be unfurled at ‘Netaji Flag Hoisting Memorial’ in Port Blair.
PM Modi’s Andaman visit will be part of a slew of events to mark the 75th anniversary of Netaji’s Azad Hind government.
Speaking to News18, Netaji’s grand-nephew and BJP West Bengal vice-president Chandra Kumar Bose, said, “I am extremely happy. It is the 14th PM of India who will finally acknowledge the first prime minister of ‘undivided India’ Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in Andaman. PM Modi will hoist the national flat in Port Blair exactly at the same place where it was hoisted by Netaji. It will be an event of the century.”
Adding that he will attend the event himself, Bose also demanded before the central government to rename the island to “Shaheed Swaraj Dweep”.
“It’s a justified demand because it was Netaji who hoisted the tricolor years before India achieved its Independence,” he said.
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was the first to reclaim liberation of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from the British in 1943.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Elon Musk Asks for Dank Memes; Twitter Responds with Darkness and Mockery
- There Could Be 100 People in Room But Nobody Could Stop Lady Gaga from Repeating the Same Line
- Would be Extremely Selfish and Arrogant - de Villiers Denies Comeback Rumours Ahead of 2019 World Cup
- #90sMoviesIn2018: 23 Years Later, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Remains as Relevant Today
- Time Travel: Merriam-Webster Dictionary Lets You Know Which Words Were Added The Year You Were Born
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...