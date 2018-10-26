PM Modi to Hoist Tricolour in Andaman's Netaji Memorial During December Visit; Bose's Kin Demand Island be Renamed 'Swaraj Dweep'

To commemorate the first flag hoisting by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on December 30, 1943, in Port Blair, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the tricolour at the same spot during his scheduled visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the last week of December.The national flag will be unfurled at ‘Netaji Flag Hoisting Memorial’ in Port Blair.PM Modi’s Andaman visit will be part of a slew of events to mark the 75th anniversary of Netaji’s Azad Hind government.Speaking to News18, Netaji’s grand-nephew and BJP West Bengal vice-president Chandra Kumar Bose, said, “I am extremely happy. It is the 14th PM of India who will finally acknowledge the first prime minister of ‘undivided India’ Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose in Andaman. PM Modi will hoist the national flat in Port Blair exactly at the same place where it was hoisted by Netaji. It will be an event of the century.”Adding that he will attend the event himself, Bose also demanded before the central government to rename the island to “Shaheed Swaraj Dweep”.“It’s a justified demand because it was Netaji who hoisted the tricolor years before India achieved its Independence,” he said.Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was the first to reclaim liberation of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from the British in 1943.