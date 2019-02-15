English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Modi to Hold Crucial Meeting Today on Pulwama Terror Attack Amid Calls for Surgical Strike 2.0
Rajnath Singh, who has cancelled all his political engagements in Bihar, is also scheduled to visit Srinagar to conduct review meetings with senior security and police officials.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi and home minister Rajnath Singh (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will meet on Friday to discuss security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, a day after the deadly terror attack on a CRPF convoy killed at least 39 personnel.
There are speculations that the panel is likely to discuss the possibility of another surgical strike as the death toll is higher than Uri attack.
The meeting is set to take place at 9:15 am, sources said. Besides PM Modi, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will attend the meeting.
Singh, who has cancelled all his political engagements in Bihar, is also scheduled to visit Srinagar to conduct review meetings with senior security and police officials to make ground level assessment and review further operational actions.
From Srinagar, the Home Minister will head to Pulwama around 11 am along with governor Satya Pal Malik and forensic team experts, a source said.
Sources further said that a 12-member team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will reach the blast site to assist the Jammu and Kashmir Police in forensic evaluation of the spot. An IG rank officer of the NIA will lead the team, they added.
"This is much bigger than the Uri Brigade headquarters attack. No terror organisation claimed responsibility for the Uri attack. Now, however, a Pakistan based terror organisation – the Jaish-eMohammed (JeM) – has taken responsibility for this attack. Pakistan will be under pressure, but my hunch is that New Delhi will have to act and retaliate. What will be the form and shape of the retaliation will be the prerogative of the government," former Northern Army Commander, General DS Hooda, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.
General Hooda played a role in the surgical strikes that followed the Uri attack.
In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's three decades of militancy, a suicide bomber from the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district on Thursday, killing at least 39 personnel and leaving many critically wounded.
While Ministry of External Affairs slammed Pakistani government for giving "full freedom" to Jaish-e-Mohammed and its chief Masood Azhar to "operate and expand his terror infrastructure in territories", the neighbouring country rejected government's allegations and said that it has "always condemned acts of violence" anywhere.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
There are speculations that the panel is likely to discuss the possibility of another surgical strike as the death toll is higher than Uri attack.
The meeting is set to take place at 9:15 am, sources said. Besides PM Modi, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will attend the meeting.
Singh, who has cancelled all his political engagements in Bihar, is also scheduled to visit Srinagar to conduct review meetings with senior security and police officials to make ground level assessment and review further operational actions.
From Srinagar, the Home Minister will head to Pulwama around 11 am along with governor Satya Pal Malik and forensic team experts, a source said.
Sources further said that a 12-member team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will reach the blast site to assist the Jammu and Kashmir Police in forensic evaluation of the spot. An IG rank officer of the NIA will lead the team, they added.
"This is much bigger than the Uri Brigade headquarters attack. No terror organisation claimed responsibility for the Uri attack. Now, however, a Pakistan based terror organisation – the Jaish-eMohammed (JeM) – has taken responsibility for this attack. Pakistan will be under pressure, but my hunch is that New Delhi will have to act and retaliate. What will be the form and shape of the retaliation will be the prerogative of the government," former Northern Army Commander, General DS Hooda, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.
General Hooda played a role in the surgical strikes that followed the Uri attack.
In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's three decades of militancy, a suicide bomber from the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district on Thursday, killing at least 39 personnel and leaving many critically wounded.
While Ministry of External Affairs slammed Pakistani government for giving "full freedom" to Jaish-e-Mohammed and its chief Masood Azhar to "operate and expand his terror infrastructure in territories", the neighbouring country rejected government's allegations and said that it has "always condemned acts of violence" anywhere.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Thursday 14 February , 2019 2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 ‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Zoya Akhtar Hits Back at Kangna Ranaut, Says 'I Don't Understand Her Accusations, People Appreciate Her Work'
- Real-life Black Panther Seen for First Time in 100 Years Near Fictional Location of Wakanda
- Mahindra XUV300 vs Hyundai Creta Compact SUV Spec Comparison - Features, Engine and More
- 'Tell Them it's Kamadeva Diwas': Shashi Tharoor's Advice to Avoid 'Sangh' Trouble on Valentine's Day
- These Hilarious Jokes By Indians Will Cheer You Up This Valentine's Day
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results