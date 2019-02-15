PM Modi to Hold Crucial Meeting Today on Pulwama Terror Attack Amid Calls for Surgical Strike 2.0

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will meet on Friday to discuss security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, a day after the deadly terror attack on a CRPF convoy killed at least 39 personnel.There are speculations that the panel is likely to discuss the possibility of another surgical strike as the death toll is higher than Uri attack.The meeting is set to take place at 9:15 am, sources said. Besides PM Modi, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will attend the meeting.Singh, who has cancelled all his political engagements in Bihar, is also scheduled to visit Srinagar to conduct review meetings with senior security and police officials to make ground level assessment and review further operational actions.From Srinagar, the Home Minister will head to Pulwama around 11 am along with governor Satya Pal Malik and forensic team experts, a source said.Sources further said that a 12-member team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will reach the blast site to assist the Jammu and Kashmir Police in forensic evaluation of the spot. An IG rank officer of the NIA will lead the team, they added."This is much bigger than the Uri Brigade headquarters attack. No terror organisation claimed responsibility for the Uri attack. Now, however, a Pakistan based terror organisation – the Jaish-eMohammed (JeM) – has taken responsibility for this attack. Pakistan will be under pressure, but my hunch is that New Delhi will have to act and retaliate. What will be the form and shape of the retaliation will be the prerogative of the government," former Northern Army Commander, General DS Hooda, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.General Hooda played a role in the surgical strikes that followed the Uri attack.In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's three decades of militancy, a suicide bomber from the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district on Thursday, killing at least 39 personnel and leaving many critically wounded.While Ministry of External Affairs slammed Pakistani government for giving "full freedom" to Jaish-e-Mohammed and its chief Masood Azhar to "operate and expand his terror infrastructure in territories", the neighbouring country rejected government's allegations and said that it has "always condemned acts of violence" anywhere.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.