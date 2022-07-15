PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate 296 km-long Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on July 16

The Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh which has been erstwhile known for water shortage and other issues will now be connected directly with state capital Lucknow and National Capital Delhi. The expressway is all set to give a boost to economic development of Bundelkhand region.

Built at a cost of 14,850 crore rupees, the Bundelkhand Expressway will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 16.

The inauguration of the Bundelkhand Expressway will be held in Katheri village of Orai tehsil of Jalaun district. Interchange facility has been provided at 13 places for entry and exit on the expressway. A service road is being constructed in a staggered form to facilitate easy movement of the residents of the villages around the project.

Four railway over bridges, 14 major bridges, six toll plazas, seven ramp plazas, 293 minor bridges, 19 flyovers and 224 underpasses have been constructed on the Bundelkhand expressway.

The uninterrupted travel from Chitrakoot to Delhi will a total of 630 kilometres including Bundelkhand Expressway 296 km, DND Flyway 9 km, Noida-Greater Noida Expressway 24 km, Yamuna Expressway 165 km and Agra-Lucknow Expressway 135 km. Bundelkhand Expressway will connect people to other states including Delhi. This will benefit the people of Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Auraiya and Etawah districts. People will get the benefit of connecting Bundelkhand with Delhi and Lucknow directly.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed the officials that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s program should be a grand one.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of Bundelkhand Expressway on 29 February around two years ago and despite the corona pandemic, the 296 km long expressway was built in 28 months.

Till now people had to go from Chitrakoot to Kanpur and then to Delhi via Etawah, Agra. In this journey, it used to take about 12 to 14 hours to reach Delhi from Chitrakoot and the distance of the journey had to be covered about 700 kilometers. Now after the construction of Bundelkhand Expressway, this distance will be reduced to 626 kms.

A total of Rs 14,850 crore has been spent in the construction of 296.07 km long Bundelkhand Expressway. This expressway has been constructed over 8 rivers Bagen, Ken, Shyama, Chandawal, Birma, Yamuna, Betwa and Sengar.

Toll and ramp plazas are being built at 13 places on Bundelkhand Expressway including Chitrakoot (1), Banda (4), Mahoba (1), Hamirpur (1), Jalaun (3), Auraiya (2), Etawah (1).

