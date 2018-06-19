English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
PM Modi to Interact With Farmers Via NaMo App Tomorrow, Will Suggest Ways to Double Income
For the first time, the Prime Minister is going to have a direct dialogue with farmers across the country, in which various initiatives related to doubling the income of farmers by 2022 will also be discussed.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with farmers across the country on Wednesday and address their concerns.
"For the first time, the Prime Minister is going to have a direct dialogue with farmers across the country, in which various initiatives related to doubling the income of farmers by 2022 will also be discussed," Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Radha Mohan Singh said.
He said the Prime Minister will interact with the farmers of the country on Wednesday at 9.30 am.
It will be broadcast directly by Krishi Vigyan Kendras, Common Service Centres (CSC), Doordarshan, DD Kissan and Aakashvaani from all over the country.
"People will also be able to interact with the Prime Minister through 'Narendra Modi App'," he said.
Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Gajendra Singh Shekhawat described the initiative as "historical".
He urged the farmers across the country to ensure their participation in the event by visiting Krishi Vigyan Kendras and CCSs.
India’s hardworking farmers are India's pride. Tomorrow at 9:30 AM, I invite you to join an interaction with our farmers. It would be wonderful to hear about the accomplishments of our Annadatas. Join the interaction via the ‘Narendra Modi Mobile App’ or watch it on @DDNewsLive.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2018
