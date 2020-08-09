INDIA

1-MIN READ

PM Narendra Modi to Launch Rs 1 Crore Financing Facility under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund

A file photo of PM Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also release the sixth instalment of funds of Rs 17,000 crore to 8.5 crore farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 9, 2020, 8:59 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on 'Balram jayanti', 'Hal Chhath' and 'Dau janmotsav', and said to mark the occasion, he would launch a financing facility of Rs one lakh crore under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, he extended greetings, especially to the farming community on the occasion.

Hal chhath is a festival dedicated to Balaram,  the elder brother of Lord Krishna. On Sunday, Modi will also release the sixth instalment of funds of Rs 17,000 crore to 8.5 crore farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme.

The scheme has also been instrumental in supporting farmers during the COVID-19 pandemic, he noted.

