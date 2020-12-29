News18 Logo

PM Narendra Modi to Lay Foundation Stone of AIIMS Rajkot on Thursday
1-MIN READ

PM Narendra Modi to Lay Foundation Stone of AIIMS Rajkot on Thursday

AIIMS Rajkot will have 125 MBBS and 60 nursing seats in due course of time





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rajkot, Gujarat, on December 31 via video conference, the PMO said on Tuesday.

Over 201 acres of land has been allotted for the institute, which will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 1,195 crore and is expected to be completed by mid-2022, the Prime Minister's Office said.

The state-of-the-art 750-bed hospital will also have a 30-bed AYUSH block. It will have 125 MBBS seats and 60 nursing seats, the PMO said.


