PM Narendra Modi to Lay Foundation Stone of AIIMS Rajkot on Thursday
AIIMS Rajkot will have 125 MBBS and 60 nursing seats in due course of time
Over 201 acres of land has been allotted for the institute, which will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 1,195 crore and is expected to be completed by mid2022, the Prime Minister's Office said.
- Last Updated: December 29, 2020, 17:21 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rajkot, Gujarat, on December 31 via video conference, the PMO said on Tuesday.
The state-of-the-art 750-bed hospital will also have a 30-bed AYUSH block. It will have 125 MBBS seats and 60 nursing seats, the PMO said.