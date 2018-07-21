English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
PM Modi to Meet Triple Talaq Victim Nida Khan in Farmers' Rally in UP's Shahjahanpur
The government had also expressed its stand on polygamy and had cited how other countries have regulated their laws on polygamy and divorce.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
Lucknow: During a farmers' rally in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be meeting Nida Khan, a victim of instant triple talaq, against whom a fatwa has been issued by a Bareilly cleric.
The government is all set to oppose the practices of Nikah Halala and polygamy in the Supreme Court and is likely to adopt a stand similar to the one taken during the triple talaq proceedings, highly placed sources in the Ministry of Law and Justice told News18.
The reply filed by the government during the triple talaq case had stated that “the fact that Muslim countries where Islam is the state religion have undergone extensive reform goes to establish that the practices in question cannot be regarded as integral to the practice of Islam or essential religious practices.”
The government had also expressed its stand on polygamy and had cited how other countries have regulated their laws on polygamy and divorce.
Nida will be accompanied by Farhat Naqvi, sister of Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. They have been invited by BJP MLA from Bareilly Rajesh Kumar Mishra for the rally.
Speaking to media, Farhat Naqvi said, “The MLA told me that Prime Minister will meet us in Shahjahanpur during the rally.”
As per local BJP members, formal invitation was to be sent to both the females for the PM rally. Speaking on the issue, BJP MLA Rajesh Kumar Mishra said, “I have invited both Nida Khan and Farhat Naqvi to the rally to assure them of our support in their fight against injustice. I will arrange for their transport and safety.”
Meanwhile, Nida said, “I have been invited for the rally only over phone. I will surely go there if I receive a formal invitation.”
Nida has been getting threats for lending support to a triple-talaq and nikah halala victim. Post which Nida had given a written complaint and FIR was lodged subsequently.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
