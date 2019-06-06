PM Narendra Modi to Offer Prayers at Lord Venkateswara Shrine on June 9
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy and Governor ESL Narasimhan are expected to accompany Modi to the hill shrine.
File photo of PM Modi.
Tirupati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will offer prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on June 9, a temple official said Thursday.
The prime minister after visiting the Maldives and Sri Lanka this weekend will arrive at the Renigunta airport, near Tirupati, from Colombo on Sunday evening, the official said.
Modi after offering prayers at the shrine, will immediately fly to New Delhi on the same day, the official said, adding that this was the prime minister's tentative schedule as per a communique.
Security arrangements are being made at the airport, the route leading to the shrine and on the Tirumala Hills for Modi's visit.
The official said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy and Governor ESL Narasimhan are expected to accompany Modi to the hill shrine.
This is Modi's maiden visit to the temple after becoming prime minister for the second time.
An ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara, Modi had visited the shrine in his capacity as the prime ministerial candidate in May 2014 and as prime minister in October 2015 and January 2017, the official said.
