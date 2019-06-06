Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

PM Narendra Modi to Offer Prayers at Lord Venkateswara Shrine on June 9

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy and Governor ESL Narasimhan are expected to accompany Modi to the hill shrine.

PTI

Updated:June 6, 2019, 5:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
PM Narendra Modi to Offer Prayers at Lord Venkateswara Shrine on June 9
File photo of PM Modi.
Loading...

Tirupati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will offer prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on June 9, a temple official said Thursday.

The prime minister after visiting the Maldives and Sri Lanka this weekend will arrive at the Renigunta airport, near Tirupati, from Colombo on Sunday evening, the official said.

Modi after offering prayers at the shrine, will immediately fly to New Delhi on the same day, the official said, adding that this was the prime minister's tentative schedule as per a communique.

Security arrangements are being made at the airport, the route leading to the shrine and on the Tirumala Hills for Modi's visit.

The official said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy and Governor ESL Narasimhan are expected to accompany Modi to the hill shrine.

This is Modi's maiden visit to the temple after becoming prime minister for the second time.

An ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara, Modi had visited the shrine in his capacity as the prime ministerial candidate in May 2014 and as prime minister in October 2015 and January 2017, the official said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram