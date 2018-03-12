121 Priests to Welcome Modi, Macron in Varanasi Today; Ramlila and Boat Ride on the Cards

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron will jointly inaugurate a solar plant in Mirzapur district and also visit the Trade Facilitation Centre here on Monday.Prime Minister Modi will receive the French President, who will arrive by a special plane at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International airport on Monday morning, the official said.From the airport, both the leaders will fly by a helicopter to Mirzapur, where they will jointly inaugurate the 75-megawatt solar plant and then will return back to Varanasi.The two leaders are scheduled to visit the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Trade facilitation Centre at Badalalpur here.Both the leaders will also visit the Assi ghat, where they will enjoy a boat ride from Assi to Dashashwamedh ghat and will then head to the Taj Hotel, where Modi will host a dinner for the French president, the official said.According to a Times of India report, Macron will be given a traditional welcome at Assi Ghat with showering of flower petals, Shehnai recital and chanting of ‘Shukla Yajurveda’ mantras by a team of 121 priests. Amidst sound of ‘shankh’ and ‘damru’, he will be shown the ‘Pushpak Viman’. After boarding Bajra for a 20-minute boat ride with the PM, Macron will watch the episodes of Ramleela and recital of Ramcharit Manas, while passing through Tulsi Ghat.Modi will leave the hotel for the DLW helipad and the French president will stay at the hotel for the next few hours after which he will fly back to Delhi by the his special plane.From DLW helipad, Modi will reach the Manduadih railway station by road, where he will flag off the Varanasi-Patna intercity train.The prime minister will also address a public meeting and then will fly back to Delhi from the Varanasi airport, the official said.