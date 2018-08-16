English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
PM Narendra Modi Tweets Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Poem as Tribute
“I am speechless, I am blank and yet, I am filled with emotion. Our revered Atal Ji is no longer with us. He dedicated every moment of his life to the service of the nation. His passing is the end of an era,” Modi tweeted.
File photo of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Loading...
New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away at the age of 93 on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the way in paying tributes to the tallest BJP leader. Calling the death of the former Prime Minister and BJP founder a “personal loss” for him and every BJP worker, Modi said he was at a “loss for words”. In a tribute to Vajpayee, he tweeted a poem written by the former PM.
“I am speechless, I am blank and yet, I am filled with emotion. Our revered Atal Ji is no longer with us. He dedicated every moment of his life to the service of the nation. His passing is the end of an era,” Modi tweeted.
He added, “However, he has said – Maut ki umar kya hai? Do pal bhi nahi. Zindagi silsila, aaj kal ki nahi. Main ji bhar jiya, main man se maroon. Lautkar aaoonga, kooch se kyun daroon?”
A translation of Vajpayee’s poem ‘Maut ki umar’, would read, “What is the age of death? Not even two moments. Life is a journey, not a day long affair. I have lived life to the fullest, I will die happily. I will return, why should I fear the end?”
Also Watch
मैं नि:शब्द हूं, शून्य में हूं, लेकिन भावनाओं का ज्वार उमड़ रहा है।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2018
हम सभी के श्रद्धेय अटल जी हमारे बीच नहीं रहे। अपने जीवन का प्रत्येक पल उन्होंने राष्ट्र को समर्पित कर दिया था। उनका जाना, एक युग का अंत है।
लेकिन वो हमें कहकर गए हैं-— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2018
“मौत की उमर क्या है? दो पल भी नहीं,
ज़िन्दगी सिलसिला, आज कल की नहीं
मैं जी भर जिया, मैं मन से मरूं,
लौटकर आऊँगा, कूच से क्यों डरूं?”
“I am speechless, I am blank and yet, I am filled with emotion. Our revered Atal Ji is no longer with us. He dedicated every moment of his life to the service of the nation. His passing is the end of an era,” Modi tweeted.
He added, “However, he has said – Maut ki umar kya hai? Do pal bhi nahi. Zindagi silsila, aaj kal ki nahi. Main ji bhar jiya, main man se maroon. Lautkar aaoonga, kooch se kyun daroon?”
A translation of Vajpayee’s poem ‘Maut ki umar’, would read, “What is the age of death? Not even two moments. Life is a journey, not a day long affair. I have lived life to the fullest, I will die happily. I will return, why should I fear the end?”
Also Watch
-
Indian Politics Loses Its Poetry With Vajpayee's Death
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Indian Politics Loses Its Poetry: First BJP Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Passes Away
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Statesman Vajpayee Changed The Way World Looked At India
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Watch: PM Modi’s Complete Independence Day Speech
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Watch: PM Unfurls Tricolour at Red Fort
Indian Politics Loses Its Poetry With Vajpayee's Death
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Indian Politics Loses Its Poetry: First BJP Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Passes Away
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Statesman Vajpayee Changed The Way World Looked At India
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Watch: PM Modi’s Complete Independence Day Speech
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Watch: PM Unfurls Tricolour at Red Fort
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 20 Years On, This is How the Punjabi Boy from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Looks
- Satyameva Jayate Box Office Collection Day 1: John Abraham Starrer Packs a Punch With Record-breaking Collection
- Asian Games: Indian Coaches Live in Past, Need Foreign Help, Says Yogeshwar
- Reliance Jio GigaFiber Pre-Bookings Start Tomorrow: Everything You Need to Know
- This Video of ITBP Jawans Carrying a Pregnant Woman for 5 Kms is Winning The Internet
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...