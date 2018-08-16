PM Narendra Modi Tweets Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Poem as Tribute

मैं नि:शब्द हूं, शून्य में हूं, लेकिन भावनाओं का ज्वार उमड़ रहा है।



हम सभी के श्रद्धेय अटल जी हमारे बीच नहीं रहे। अपने जीवन का प्रत्येक पल उन्होंने राष्ट्र को समर्पित कर दिया था। उनका जाना, एक युग का अंत है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2018

लेकिन वो हमें कहकर गए हैं-

“मौत की उमर क्या है? दो पल भी नहीं,

ज़िन्दगी सिलसिला, आज कल की नहीं

मैं जी भर जिया, मैं मन से मरूं,

लौटकर आऊँगा, कूच से क्यों डरूं?” — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2018

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away at the age of 93 on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the way in paying tributes to the tallest BJP leader. Calling the death of the former Prime Minister and BJP founder a “personal loss” for him and every BJP worker, Modi said he was at a “loss for words”. In a tribute to Vajpayee, he tweeted a poem written by the former PM.“I am speechless, I am blank and yet, I am filled with emotion. Our revered Atal Ji is no longer with us. He dedicated every moment of his life to the service of the nation. His passing is the end of an era,” Modi tweeted.He added, “However, he has said – Maut ki umar kya hai? Do pal bhi nahi. Zindagi silsila, aaj kal ki nahi. Main ji bhar jiya, main man se maroon. Lautkar aaoonga, kooch se kyun daroon?”A translation of Vajpayee’s poem ‘Maut ki umar’, would read, “What is the age of death? Not even two moments. Life is a journey, not a day long affair. I have lived life to the fullest, I will die happily. I will return, why should I fear the end?”