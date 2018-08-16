GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
PM Narendra Modi Tweets Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Poem as Tribute

“I am speechless, I am blank and yet, I am filled with emotion. Our revered Atal Ji is no longer with us. He dedicated every moment of his life to the service of the nation. His passing is the end of an era,” Modi tweeted.

Updated:August 16, 2018, 7:08 PM IST
File photo of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away at the age of 93 on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the way in paying tributes to the tallest BJP leader. Calling the death of the former Prime Minister and BJP founder a “personal loss” for him and every BJP worker, Modi said he was at a “loss for words”. In a tribute to Vajpayee, he tweeted a poem written by the former PM.









“I am speechless, I am blank and yet, I am filled with emotion. Our revered Atal Ji is no longer with us. He dedicated every moment of his life to the service of the nation. His passing is the end of an era,” Modi tweeted.

He added, “However, he has said – Maut ki umar kya hai? Do pal bhi nahi. Zindagi silsila, aaj kal ki nahi. Main ji bhar jiya, main man se maroon. Lautkar aaoonga, kooch se kyun daroon?”

A translation of Vajpayee’s poem ‘Maut ki umar’, would read, “What is the age of death? Not even two moments. Life is a journey, not a day long affair. I have lived life to the fullest, I will die happily. I will return, why should I fear the end?”


