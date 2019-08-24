UAE to Confer PM Modi with Highest Civilian Award as Pak Musters Islamic Nations' Support on Kashmir

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be conferred with the highest civilian award by the United Arab Emirates as his visit to the Islamic nation draws to a close on Saturday. PM Modi reached Abu Dhabi, UAE on Friday on the second leg of his three-nation visit.

The development comes at a time when Pakistan is struggling to get Muslim countries on board in its persistent criticism of New Delhi’s move to scrap the special status of the Jammu and Kashmir region and bifurcating into two Union Territories.

The UAE will award PM Modi with the Order of Zayed, which was conferred earlier in April 2019 in recognition of his distinguished leadership for giving a big boost to bilateral relations between the two countries, an MEA statement said.

"Looking forward to holding talks with His Highness Crown Prince@MohamedBinZayed Aand discussing the full range of friendship between India and UAE. Deepening economic relations will also be on the agenda during this visit," the Prime Minister tweeted on arrival from France.

Reached Abu Dhabi. Looking forward to holding talks with His Highness Crown Prince @MohamedBinZayed and discussing the full range of friendship between India and UAE. Deepening economic relations will also be on the agenda during this visit. pic.twitter.com/gpFmCeulj6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 23, 2019

Earlier, UAE's ambassador to India, Ahmad Al Banna, had said that his country found nothing wrong in the Modi government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and reducing the state of Jammu and Kashmir to two UTs. Calling the move a “unique incident”, he said that UAE views it as a measure aimed at reducing regional disparities.

Modi is in Abu Dhabi to meet Crown Prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to discuss bilateral, regional and international matters of mutual interest.

On Saturday, he would have an Interaction with the NRI business community, which would be followed by the official launch of the RuPay Card.

A ceremonial welcome would be held at the Presidential Palace, after which delegation-level talks would be held.

The Prime Minister would pay a state visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain from August 24-25 in the first-ever Prime Ministerial visit from India to the Gulf monarchy.

