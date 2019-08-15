Take the pledge to vote

PM Modi Warns Errant Babus on I-Day, Says Govt Will Not Tolerate Corruption

Modi said every effort to remove corruption and black money was welcome. 'These are menaces that have ruined India for 70 long years. Let us always reward honesty,' he said.

Updated:August 15, 2019, 11:54 AM IST
PM Modi Warns Errant Babus on I-Day, Says Govt Will Not Tolerate Corruption
PM Narendra Modi delivers Independence Day speech from Red Fort.
New Delhi: In a stern warning to errant babus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday sought a change in the mindset of the Indian bureaucracy and warned that corruption will not be tolerated by the executive.

Addressing the nation on the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day, Modi said every effort to remove corruption and black money was welcome. “These are menaces that have ruined India for 70 long years. Let us always reward honesty,” he said.

The Prime Minister also talked about excess government influence in the lives of people. "Let our people have the freedom of pursuing their own aspirations, let the right eco-system be made in this regard,” he said.

The government should be an aide that makes life easier to live, Modi said, adding that red-tapism should end. “There should be ease of living.”

In a bid to remove ‘deadwood’ from the Union government, the Centre has compulsorily retired or recommended compulsory retirement of 312 officers belonging to Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ services between July 2014 and May 2019, the ministry of personnel informed the Lok Sabha on July 10 this year.

In a reply in Lok Sabha, minister of state for personnel Jitendra Singh said of the 312 officers against whom provisions of Fundamental Rules 56(j) of Central Civil Services, Pension Rules, 1972 and Rule 16(3) of All-India Services (Death-cumRetirement Benefits) Rules, 1958 were invoked or recommended, 125 were Group A officers and 187 were Group B officers.

The action followed the review of performance record of 36,756 Group ‘A’ and 82,654 Group ‘B’ officers during the relevant period.

