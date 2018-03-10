English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM Narendra Modi Welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron With Trademark Hug; Talks on Defence, Nuclear Energy Today
Emmanuel Macron was accompanied by his wife Brigitte Marie-Claude Macron, besides senior ministers from his Cabinet.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs French President Emmanuel Macron upon the latter’s arrival at Air Force Station in Palam, New Delhi on March 9, 2018. (REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)
New Delhi: French President Emmanuel Macron arrived on Friday night on a four-day India visit and was received at the airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a special gesture. Macron was accompanied by his wife Brigitte Marie-Claude Macron, besides senior ministers from his cabinet.
"Welcome to India, President @EmmanuelMacron! Your visit will add great strength to the strategic partnership between India and France. I look forward to our talks tomorrow," Modi tweeted after receiving Macron at the airport.
During the visit, the two countries would look to boost ties, especially in the areas of maritime security and counter-terrorism. An agreement on the Jaitapur nuclear power plant, which is being built with French assistance, is expected to be signed during the visit, sources here said.
Stepping up cooperation in the Indian Ocean region will be one of the top issues that will be discussed by Macron and Modi during delegation-level talks on Saturday.
"France has particularly supported India's perspective on terror in South Asia. We are seeing convergence in new areas, particularly maritime security, counter-terrorism and renewable energy," K Nagraj Naidu, joint secretary (Europe-west), told reporters.
Besides defence, cooperation in the areas of nuclear energy and space are the other pillars of the strategic partnership between India and France. The two sides will also sign an agreement on co-development of a full-fledged satellite constellation in the maritime domain.
"In the area of space, India and France have a matured engagement and we would like to take it to a new level," Naidu said.
The Indo-French cooperation in the area of space is more than five-decades-old.
Besides conventional areas, thrust would also be on renewable energy, high-speed train and stepping cooperation in trade.
The bilateral trade between India and France for the period from April 2016 to March 2017 was $10.95 billion. France is the 9th largest foreign investor in India with a cumulative investment of $6.09 billion from April 2000 to October 2017.
After holding delegation-level talks with Modi on Saturday, Macron will take part in a Town Hall and have an interactive session, in which nearly 300 students from different institutions are expected to participate.
On the same day, he will also take part in a Knowledge Summit which will be attended by more than 200 academicians from both sides.
On March 11, President Macron will attend the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Summit, an initiative mooted by France and India.
The ISA Summit, expected to be attended by several heads of the states and governments, is likely to focus on concrete projects. On the same day, he will also visit Taj Mahal in Agra.
President Macron will also visit Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Modi, on March 12. He, along with Modi, will inaugurate a solar plant in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur.
Also Watch
"Welcome to India, President @EmmanuelMacron! Your visit will add great strength to the strategic partnership between India and France. I look forward to our talks tomorrow," Modi tweeted after receiving Macron at the airport.
Welcome to India, President @EmmanuelMacron! Your visit will add great strength to the strategic partnership between India and France. I look forward to our talks tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/v5ePFVT3Hd— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 9, 2018
Looking forward to co-chairing the Founding Conference of the International Solar Alliance with President @EmmanuelMacron on 11th March. The ISA is a unique effort that brings the world together to harness solar energy and create a cleaner as well as greener future.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 9, 2018
During the visit, the two countries would look to boost ties, especially in the areas of maritime security and counter-terrorism. An agreement on the Jaitapur nuclear power plant, which is being built with French assistance, is expected to be signed during the visit, sources here said.
Stepping up cooperation in the Indian Ocean region will be one of the top issues that will be discussed by Macron and Modi during delegation-level talks on Saturday.
"France has particularly supported India's perspective on terror in South Asia. We are seeing convergence in new areas, particularly maritime security, counter-terrorism and renewable energy," K Nagraj Naidu, joint secretary (Europe-west), told reporters.
Besides defence, cooperation in the areas of nuclear energy and space are the other pillars of the strategic partnership between India and France. The two sides will also sign an agreement on co-development of a full-fledged satellite constellation in the maritime domain.
"In the area of space, India and France have a matured engagement and we would like to take it to a new level," Naidu said.
The Indo-French cooperation in the area of space is more than five-decades-old.
Besides conventional areas, thrust would also be on renewable energy, high-speed train and stepping cooperation in trade.
The bilateral trade between India and France for the period from April 2016 to March 2017 was $10.95 billion. France is the 9th largest foreign investor in India with a cumulative investment of $6.09 billion from April 2000 to October 2017.
After holding delegation-level talks with Modi on Saturday, Macron will take part in a Town Hall and have an interactive session, in which nearly 300 students from different institutions are expected to participate.
On the same day, he will also take part in a Knowledge Summit which will be attended by more than 200 academicians from both sides.
On March 11, President Macron will attend the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Summit, an initiative mooted by France and India.
The ISA Summit, expected to be attended by several heads of the states and governments, is likely to focus on concrete projects. On the same day, he will also visit Taj Mahal in Agra.
President Macron will also visit Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Modi, on March 12. He, along with Modi, will inaugurate a solar plant in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Monday 12 February , 2018
Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Monday 12 February , 2018 Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Reliance Jio Announces Interactive Sports Experience on JioTV For Nidahas Trophy Viewers
- Sufi Singer Pyarelal, Younger Of The Wadali Brothers Duo, Passes Away At 75
- Tata E-Vision Sedan Concept Detailed Gallery – 2018 Geneva Motor Show
- Android P Developers Preview: An All New Android Look And Everything Else You Need to Know
- Watch: Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018