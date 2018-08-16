GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Independence Day India | News18.com
»
1-min read

PM Narendra Modi Wishes Arvind Kejriwal 'Happy Birthday' as Delhi Chief Minister Turns 50

PM Narendra Modi, along with several other party leaders such as Mamata Banerjee and Omar Abdullah, cordially wished the AAP chief ‘Happy Birthday’ early on Thursday morning as he turned 50.

News18.com

Updated:August 16, 2018, 10:34 AM IST
New Delhi: Politicians across parties greeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warm wishes on his birthday on Thursday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was the first one among several other leaders to cordially wish the AAP chief ‘Happy Birthday’ early on Thursday morning as he turned 50.




Kejriwal acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he extended his well wishes to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief.




Leader of Opposition Delhi, Vijendra Gupta transcended political dissensions and wished his arch rival ‘a long, happy and healthy life’ on Kejriwal’s birthday.




Fellow party member Arvind Jha posted a unique birthday tweet on Thursday by calling out to his followers to donate for Kerala relief floods on the occasion of the Delhi Chief Minister’s birthday.




Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also wished the ex-IRS officer ‘good health’ on his birthday.




Not just politicians, but his ex-colleagues from civil service and other well-wishers also extended their birthday wishes for Arvind Kejriwal.











Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Photogallery

