PM Narendra Modi Wishes Arvind Kejriwal 'Happy Birthday' as Delhi Chief Minister Turns 50
PM Narendra Modi, along with several other party leaders such as Mamata Banerjee and Omar Abdullah, cordially wished the AAP chief ‘Happy Birthday’ early on Thursday morning as he turned 50.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was the first one among several other leaders to cordially wish the AAP chief ‘Happy Birthday’ early on Thursday morning as he turned 50.
Wishing you a very happy birthday, @ArvindKejriwal— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 16, 2018
Kejriwal acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he extended his well wishes to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief.
Birthday greetings to Delhi CM Shri @arvindkejriwal Ji. May he lead a long and healthy life.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2018
Leader of Opposition Delhi, Vijendra Gupta transcended political dissensions and wished his arch rival ‘a long, happy and healthy life’ on Kejriwal’s birthday.
Wishing Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal a long, happy and healthy life on his birthday.— Vijender Gupta (@Gupta_vijender) August 16, 2018
Fellow party member Arvind Jha posted a unique birthday tweet on Thursday by calling out to his followers to donate for Kerala relief floods on the occasion of the Delhi Chief Minister’s birthday.
Calling on all AAPian friends to celebrate @ArvindKejriwal ‘s 50th Birthday by making a donation for Kerala flood relief - our brothers & sisters in Kerala need all our help.— Arvind Jha (@jalajboy) August 16, 2018
Just made a small contribution. https://t.co/8WXfJs6mk3
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also wished the ex-IRS officer ‘good health’ on his birthday.
Wishing @ArvindKejriwal ji a very happy birthday. Wish you good health and many more years in the service of the nation.— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 16, 2018
Not just politicians, but his ex-colleagues from civil service and other well-wishers also extended their birthday wishes for Arvind Kejriwal.
@ArvindKejriwal , On behalf of 85 batch of IIT Kharagpur, wish you a wonderful birthday, kejri. Have a phenomenal next half-a-century ;).— Suresh Reddy (@suresh_66) August 16, 2018
Happy Birthday to CM Arvind Kejriwal, an IIT Graduate and IRS officer with amazing Mathematical talent.#ThursdayThoughts#HappyBirthdayKejriwal pic.twitter.com/7OO2Ct6x6g— Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) August 16, 2018
‘Love you so much’: Arvind Kejriwal’s big refusal to Ashutosh’s resignation https://t.co/PQyW8ht9Ma pic.twitter.com/Rd6ox0QAB5— Smart Me india (@smartmeindia) August 16, 2018
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Watch: PM Modi’s Complete Independence Day Speech
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Watch: PM Unfurls Tricolour at Red Fort
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Facebook, Amazon and Twitter Are Becoming Front Runners in Live Sports Broadcasting
- Kerala Needs Your Help. And This is How the Government is Asking For It
- ICC Ranks Every Test Batsman #1 After Rapper Kanye West's Cryptic Tweet
- Gold Review: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy Give Fans the Perfect Independence Day Gift
- This Video of ITBP Jawans Carrying a Pregnant Woman for 5 Kms is Winning The Internet