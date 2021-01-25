News18 Logo

PM Narendra Modi Wishes Mexican President Speedy Recovery From Covid-19

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Obrador has announced that he has tested positive for the disease and the symptoms are mild.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador an early recovery from COVID-19. Obrador has announced that he has tested positive for the disease and the symptoms are mild.

In a tweet, Modi said, "Concerned to hear about the COVID-19 diagnosis of President @lopezobrador_ of Mexico. The people of India join me in wishing him an early and complete recovery."


