PM Narendra Modi Wishes Mexican President Speedy Recovery From Covid-19
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador an early recovery from COVID-19. Obrador has announced that he has tested positive for the disease and the symptoms are mild.
In a tweet, Modi said, "Concerned to hear about the COVID-19 diagnosis of President @lopezobrador_ of Mexico. The people of India join me in wishing him an early and complete recovery."