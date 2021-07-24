PM Narendra Modi Wishes People on Guru Purnima

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion of Guru Purnima on Saturday. He will be addressing the nation on Ashadha Purnima-Dhamma Chakra Day, also known as Guru Purnima, today.

At around 8:30 AM tomorrow, 24th July, will be sharing my message at the Ashadha Purnima-Dhamma Chakra Day programme.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2021

The auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima is observed on the Purnima tithi (15th day) in the Shukla Paksh (waxing phase of moon) of Ashadha month, as per the Hindu. On this day, students and disciples pay respects to their teachers or gurus. This year, the day is being observed on Saturday, July 24.

The auspicious day is also known as Vyasa Purnima as it marks the birth anniversary of Ved Vyas. He is believed to have written the Hindu epic, Mahabharata. The day is also important for those practising Buddhism, as they celebrate it in the honour of Gautam Buddha. The Buddhist followers mark the day in honour of the first sermon that Buddha gave in Sarnath.

