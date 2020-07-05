INDIA

1-MIN READ

PM Narendra Modi Wishes People on Guru Purnima, Says Its a Day to Honour 'Gurus' Who Make Life Meaningful

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The prime minister paid his respect to all the gurus on the occasion.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 5, 2020, 10:56 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on "Guru Purnima" on Sunday, saying it is the day to honour the "gurus" who make our lives meaningful.

"Many wishes on Guru Purnima. Today is a special day to honour the gurus who make life meaningful," the prime minister said in a tweet.

He paid his respect to all the gurus on the occasion.

