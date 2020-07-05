PM Narendra Modi Wishes People on Guru Purnima, Says Its a Day to Honour 'Gurus' Who Make Life Meaningful

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on "Guru Purnima" on Sunday, saying it is the day to honour the "gurus" who make our lives meaningful.

"Many wishes on Guru Purnima. Today is a special day to honour the gurus who make life meaningful," the prime minister said in a tweet.

देशवासियों को गुरु पूर्णिमा की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। जीवन को सार्थक बनाने वाले गुरुओं के प्रति सम्मान प्रकट करने का आज विशेष दिन है। इस अवसर पर सभी गुरुजनों को मेरा सादर नमन। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 5, 2020

He paid his respect to all the gurus on the occasion.