PM Narendra Modi Wishes Rahul Gandhi on 48th Birthday

"Birthday greetings to Congress President Shri Rahul Gandhi. I pray for his long and healthy life," the Prime Minister tweeted.

IANS

Updated:June 19, 2018, 11:39 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi Wishes Rahul Gandhi on 48th Birthday
File Photo of PM Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his greetings to Congress president Rahul Gandhi on the latter's 48th birthday.

"Birthday greetings to Congress President Shri Rahul Gandhi. I pray for his long and healthy life," the Prime Minister tweeted.

This is Gandhi's first birthday after becoming the party President.

He was born on this day in 1970 to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and former Congress President Sonia Gandhi.




