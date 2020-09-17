Narendra Modi’s Birthday LIVE Updates: Wishes Pour in as PM Turns 70; BJP Marks 'Seva Saptah'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi



In order to mark the prime minister `s 70th birthday, the civic body in Surat, in collaboration with several other business groups, will be planting 70,000 saplings across the city. Nirav Shah, Deputy Mayor of Surat, said that the initiative had been launched a fortnight ago and that they hope to complete planting 70,000 saplings by September 16, PM Modi's birthday eve. According to him, PM Modi always encourages people to celebrate his birthday in a way that benefits everyone. Honouring him, the Surat civic body decided to plant saplings which will enhance the greenery of the city and also increase the oxygen level. In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, BJP workers offered 70kgs of laddu at the Sivan Kamatchi Amman temple on September 16.



As per reports, the distribution of masks, sanitizers and medicines will be organized by the party today. Supporters would also be encouraged to hold blood donation camps. The BJP is also likely to disseminate information on the work done by the Modi government in the last one year through pamphlets, circulation of speeches, etc. Special focus would be laid on the on work done during the Covid-19 pandemic and PM's vision for Aatma Nirbhar Bharat or a self-reliant India.



The party is likely to issue strict orders to its cadre that under no circumstances should the Covid-19 protocols be violated. Last year, the prime minister's birthday celebration was a week-long affair. A week of Seva or Seva Saptah was celebrated from 14 -20 September.