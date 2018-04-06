PM Modi's Connect With Workers was on Display at Interaction: BJP

Glad to have got the opportunity to interact with Karyakartas of New Delhi Lok Sabha seat. I appreciate the local BJP team and MP @M_Lekhi Ji for the efforts to spread awareness on ‘waste to wealth’ and public health in the constituency. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "personal connect" with BJP's grassroots functionaries and "keen understanding" of developmental projects were on display during his interaction with party workers via video conferencing, party sources said on Friday.On the BJP's 38th foundation day, the Prime Minister interacted with party workers of five Lok Sabha constituencies and all 734 district presidents of the organisation through his 'NaMo App'.During his interaction, Modi spoke about New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi's "waste-to-best" project and recalled the names of her associates replying to a question by a party worker, Ravi Tanwar. Modi said the project is aimed at providing sustainable gas supply to a working women's hostel, according to party leaders.During his interaction with party workers, Modi also recognised a party worker named Praveen Sharma from Himachal Pradesh and asked him if he was the same person, who has a big moustache, with whom he often interacted when he was in charge of the state's affairs. Sharma answered in affirmative and expressed his happiness, party sources said.Modi also cited Sharma's ever-smiling and cheerful disposition as an example when another worker asked the prime minister how to face elections without stress.Party sources said Modi also recalled an elderly BJP worker, Anguri Devi, during the interaction and said she never missed a party programme. It showed his personal connect with workers and understanding of developmental projects, they said.NaMo App booths were set up at 20 Assembly segments in the two Lok Sabha constituencies of Delhi. North East Delhi MP and president of state unit of BJP Manoj Tiwari and New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi participated in the event along with senior party leaders and workers.On Secretary of Mahila Morcha unit in North East Delhi Mamta Kumari's question about opposition parties attacking the BJP, the prime minister suggested that the party workers should not be disoriented by it.Modi also said that the workers of the biggest political party in the world should also have a big heart, according to a Delhi BJP statement. Five Parliamentary seats -- New Delhi, North East Delhi, Mumbai North Central, Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh) and Saran (Bihar) -- were selected for the programme.