English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM's Interaction with Crores of BJP Workers to be World's Biggest Video Conference: Amit Shah
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about his forthcoming video interaction with crores of BJP karyakartas spread across more than 15,000 location.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally.
Loading...
New Delhi: Ahead of his video interaction with "crores" of BJP workers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked people to mobilise their families and friends to join the exercise and fill a "people pulse" survey form on the NaMo app to give him feedback from their constituencies.
In his tweets, he also asked them to donate to the saffron party and boost its morale.
"On 28th February, I look forward to interacting with crores of Karyakartas (party workers), spread across more than 15,000 locations," Modi said, adding that the hardworking workers were the biggest asset of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
"Enrich the programme on 28th by: Mobilising family & friends to join. Filling People's Pulse survey and giving ground level feedback from your constituency. Donate to BJP, boost morale of Karyakartas. Share thoughts on NaMo App or social media using #MeraBoothSabseMazboot," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.
BJP president Amit Shah has claimed that Modi's interaction with party workers will be the world's biggest video conference.
In his tweets, he also asked them to donate to the saffron party and boost its morale.
"On 28th February, I look forward to interacting with crores of Karyakartas (party workers), spread across more than 15,000 locations," Modi said, adding that the hardworking workers were the biggest asset of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
"Enrich the programme on 28th by: Mobilising family & friends to join. Filling People's Pulse survey and giving ground level feedback from your constituency. Donate to BJP, boost morale of Karyakartas. Share thoughts on NaMo App or social media using #MeraBoothSabseMazboot," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.
Enrich the programme on 28th by:— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 24, 2019
Mobilising family & friends to join.
Filling People’s Pulse survey and giving ground level feedback from your constituency.
Donate to BJP, boost morale of Karyakartas.
Share thoughts on NaMo App or social media using #MeraBoothSabseMazboot.
BJP president Amit Shah has claimed that Modi's interaction with party workers will be the world's biggest video conference.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- My Heart Will Always Be Heavy: Janhvi Kapoor Remembers Mom Sridevi on First Death Anniversary
- Ahead of the Oscars Ceremony, Here Are All the Nominations for the 91st Academy Awards
- Oscars Readies Itself for Awarding Best in Film Business, Bollywood Remembers Sridevi
- Syed Mushtaq Ali: Kishan, Iyer & Pandey Score Blistering Centuries
- Intel Says Their 5G Modems For Phones Won't be Available Until 2020, Which Could Hurt The Apple iPhone 2019 Line-up
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results