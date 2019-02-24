PM's Interaction with Crores of BJP Workers to be World's Biggest Video Conference: Amit Shah

Enrich the programme on 28th by:



Mobilising family & friends to join.



Filling People’s Pulse survey and giving ground level feedback from your constituency.



Donate to BJP, boost morale of Karyakartas.



Share thoughts on NaMo App or social media using #MeraBoothSabseMazboot. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 24, 2019

Ahead of his video interaction with "crores" of BJP workers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked people to mobilise their families and friends to join the exercise and fill a "people pulse" survey form on the NaMo app to give him feedback from their constituencies.In his tweets, he also asked them to donate to the saffron party and boost its morale."On 28th February, I look forward to interacting with crores of Karyakartas (party workers), spread across more than 15,000 locations," Modi said, adding that the hardworking workers were the biggest asset of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)."Enrich the programme on 28th by: Mobilising family & friends to join. Filling People's Pulse survey and giving ground level feedback from your constituency. Donate to BJP, boost morale of Karyakartas. Share thoughts on NaMo App or social media using #MeraBoothSabseMazboot," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.BJP president Amit Shah has claimed that Modi's interaction with party workers will be the world's biggest video conference.