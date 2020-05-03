PM Pays Tributes to Security Personnel Killed in Handwara Encounter
An Army Colonel and a Major were among five security personnel killed in the encounter at a village in north Kashmir's Handwara area.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Condoling the death of security personnel in an encounter with terrorists in Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten.
"Tributes to our courageous soldiers and security personnel martyred in Handwara. Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. They served the nation with utmost dedication and worked tirelessly to protect our citizens. Condolences to their families and friends," Modi said in a tweet.
An Army Colonel and a Major were among five security personnel killed in the encounter at a village in north Kashmir's Handwara area, Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said on Sunday. Two terrorists were eliminated by security forces.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Disha Patani Shows off Her Photography Skills as She Captures Nature in These Stunning Pics
- Riddhima Kapoor Arrives in Mumbai to Join Her Family After Rishi Kapoor's Demise, See Pics
- Rajesh Khattar, Vandana Sajnani Share Son Vanraj's First Pics on Their 12th Wedding Anniversary
- Taimur is All Set to Get a Haircut by Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Shares Adorable Pic
- Rare Lunar Meteorite Found in Sahara Desert, Put on Sale for Rs 18 Crore