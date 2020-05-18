INDIA

PM Reviews Preparedness ahead of Super Cyclone Amphan's Landfall, Assures States of Central Support

PM Narendra Modi at a meeting with MHA and NDMA officials to review the situation arising from Cyclone Amphan. (Twitter/ANI)

PM Narendra Modi took full stock of the situation and reviewed the measures as well as the evacuation plan presented by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 18, 2020, 7:20 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the response preparedness against cyclone Amphan developing in the Bay of Bengal.


Speaking after the meeting, Modi said the response measures as well as evacuation plans were discussed. "I pray for everyone's safety and assure all possible support from the central government," he said in a tweet.

During a presentation on the response plan, the NDRF director general informed that 25 NDRF teams have been deployed on the ground, while 12 others are ready in reserve.


Twenty-four other NDRF teams are also on standby in different parts of the country, the force chief told the meeting, the statement said.

Cyclone 'Amphan' intensified into a super cyclonic storm on Monday and is likely to move across the northeast Bay of Bengal, and cross the West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts between Digha and the Hatia island on May 20, the IMD has said.

