PM Reviews Status of India's Efforts in Coronavirus Vaccine Development

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reviewed the current status of India's efforts in coronavirus vaccine development, drug discovery, diagnosis and testing.

He chaired a meeting of a task force on coronavirus vaccine development. The review by the prime minister took note of the extraordinary coming together of academia, industry and government, combined with speedy but efficient regulatory process, an official statement said.

Modi felt that such coordination and speed should be embedded into a standard operating procedure. "He emphasised that what is possible in a crisis should be a part of our routine way of scientific functioning," the statement said.

