Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

PM Says Covid-19 Pandemic Will be Defeated with Patience, Cooperation and Alertness

Modi in a letter to Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar commended panchayati raj members across the country for their role in tackling the novel coronavirus crisis.

PTI

Updated:April 23, 2020, 10:47 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
PM Says Covid-19 Pandemic Will be Defeated with Patience, Cooperation and Alertness
Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the nation announcing the extension of a nationwide lockdown till May 3 on April 14, 2020.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described members of the panchayati raj system as "brave warriors" in the fight against COVID-19 and said with patience, discipline, cooperation and alertness the coronavirus pandemic will be defeated.

Modi in a letter to Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar commended panchayati raj members across the country for their role in tackling the novel coronavirus crisis. The country is going through an unprecedented situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Modi said.

All the members of the panchayati raj system are a source of inspiration as they are playing an important role in preventing the infection with full dedication like "brave warriors", Modi said on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Day.

Underlining that collectivity is India's strength in this fight, Modi said, "Through patience, discipline, cooperation and alertness of all the countrymen, we will surely be able to defeat the coronavirus epidemic."

He said panchayats are an effective mean to fulfil the aspirations of rural India and added that the government is moving forward with the view that a strong rural economy is the key to the development of the country.

"The steps taken for the all-round development of villages reflect our resolve," Modi said in the letter.

Citing the Centre's various flagship schemes for development of villages, he said the government has provided electricity, taken steps for digital connectivity for villages, and provided the Ujjwala scheme. The villages today are witnessing sustainable and fast development, he said.

Modi will interact with members of panchayats from across the country.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    16,689

    +830*  

  • Total Confirmed

    21,700

    +1,229*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,325

    +365*  

  • Total DEATHS

    686

    +34*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 23 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres