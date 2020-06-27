PM Should Condemn China Publicly for Incursions, Take 'Strong, Quick Action': Congress

The Congress on Saturday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to publicly condemn China for its "brazen incursions" into Indian territory and urged the government to take "strong and quick action" to resolve the Line of Actual Control (LAC) issue.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said at a virtual press conference that the prime minister should address the nation and promise that anyone capturing Indian territory would be pushed back.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said at a virtual press conference that the prime minister should address the nation and promise that anyone capturing Indian territory would be pushed back. He said the entire nation and the entire opposition would stand behind him and his promise.

Alleging that the last six years have seen the biggest diplomatic failure under the Modi government, the former Union minister said "some quick action" should be taken to resolve the LAC issue with China.

Alleging that the last six years have seen the biggest diplomatic failure under the Modi government, the former Union minister said "some quick action" should be taken to resolve the LAC issue with China.

"Some quick action is required," he said seeking early resolution of the border dispute with China, while noting that diplomacy and economic blockade with China would not work.