PM Should Set Foot in AP Only After Fulfilling Promises Made, Says Chandrababu Naidu
The TDP had organised protests in the state when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Guntur on February 10, his first to the state after the Telegu Desam Party severed ties with the NDA.
File photo of TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu
Amaravati: Stepping up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that he should set foot in the state only after fulfilling all the promises he had made.
"Modi is coming to Visakhapatnam on March 1. He should set foot in the state only after fulfilling all the promises made to us," he told Telugu Desam Party leaders during a teleconference.
The Chandrababu Naidu-led party quit the BJP-led alliance, protesting the "injustice" done to the state post bifurcation.
"With what face is Modi coming to Andhra Pradesh?" Chandrababu had then asked.
The Chief Minister charged the BJP with betraying the state by not granting Special Category Status for five years.
"(Congress president) Rahul said the same in Tirupati yesterday. He clearly promised to give SCS to Andhra Pradesh. We will support those parties at the national level that stand by us," the TDP chief said.
He echoed Gandhi's comment that SCS was a promise made to Andhra Pradesh by 'the entire nation' and recalled that all political parties had promised it in Parliament.
"If he (Modi) comes, we should question him why the rights of AP were not granted. We should ask him what happened to all the promises made," Chandrababu told his party leaders.
The TDP chief said every vote for the opposition YSR Congress would be like voting for Narendra Modi and (Telangana Chief Minister) K Chandrasekhar Rao.
"We are fighting a political battle with criminals. We have to be cautious every moment. The common agenda of YSRC, BJP and Telangana Rashtra Samiti is to cause damage to AP," Naidu alleged.
