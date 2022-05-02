Last December, NITI Aayog reportedly hosted an online training session for multiple ministries on how to update a dashboard, dubbed as the ‘PM Speech Tracker’, and other aspects of its operation.

The Indian Express, based on a Right to Information (RTI) response, reported that the initiative was carried out in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre division to better understand how the dashboard works.

However, an official told the newspaper the goal of the training was to track the impact of PM Narendra Modi’s speeches on social media and other media platforms, as well as to see the narrative that emerges from the speeches, in addition to amplifying the messaging.

NITI AAYOG’s RESPONSE

The email sent to secretaries of several ministries stated the online training programme was scheduled on December 15, 2021, from 3 pm to 4 pm, and the ministries were requested to designate officers to participate in it.

In response to the RTI query, NITI Aayog said the attendees of the training session learned about the dashboard as well as other aspects of its operation and the mechanism to update it.

The dashboard and the training were important because since the early months of the Covid pandemic, PM Modi appeared on virtual platforms to make important announcements or an inaugural speech during an event. An example: The recent SemiconIndia Conference 2022 which took place in Bengaluru.

HOW A DASHBOARD HELPS

A dashboard is a visual representation of all of your data. While it can be used in a variety of ways, its primary purpose is to provide information at a glance.

Usually, in today’s data-driven world, using a dashboard can help analyse what is working and what is not.

It helps capture, track, analyse and visualise important key performance indicators and metrics based on which several challenges can be bypassed and decision-making can become easy.

NITI Aayog maintains several dashboards for the National Mission on Food Processing, Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, PM Fasal Bima Yojana, SDG GOALS, Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, among others.

For example, if you visit the PM Fasal Bima Yojana, the dashboard will give you a state-wise overview of the funds as well as the areas insured, the major crop in a particular state, category-wise farmer application count, total number of farmers, total applications, category-wise data, etc.

