English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM to Dedicate Salt Satyagraha Memorial at Dandi on Wednesday
During his day-long visit to the state, PM will also lay foundation stone for extension of the terminal building at Surat Airport.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image : AP)
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation the National Salt Satyagraha Memorial at Dandi in Gujarat on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary on Wednesday.
During his day-long visit to the state, he will also lay foundation stone for extension of the terminal building at Surat Airport.
"PM Modi will go to Dandi in Navsari district where he will dedicate the National Salt Satyagraha Memorial to the nation on Bapu's death anniversary," an official release said.
"The memorial has statues of Mahatma Gandhi and 80 Satyagrahis who had marched with him during the historic Dandi Salt March.
It also has 24-narrative murals depicting various events and stories from the historic 1930 Salt March," it said.
Modi will address a public meeting later, it said.
The Salt Satyagraha March, better known as `Dandi March', was a landmark event in the freedom struggle.
As part of the civil disobedience movement against the British rule, 80 Satyagrahis led by Gandhi marched 241 miles from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to the coastal village of Dandi and made salt from sea water, thus breaking the Salt Law
imposed by the British.
Before visiting Dandi, the prime minister will lay foundation stone for extension of the terminal building at Surat Airport.
Modi will also inaugurate Smt Rasilaben Sevantilal Shah Venus Hospital in Surat.
On return to Surat from Dandi, he will interact with participants at the New India Youth conclave.
This will be Modi's second visit to Gujarat this month. He had visited the state on January 19 to dedicate the Armoured System Complex at Hazira besides attending the Vibrant Gujarat Summit on January 17 and 18.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
During his day-long visit to the state, he will also lay foundation stone for extension of the terminal building at Surat Airport.
"PM Modi will go to Dandi in Navsari district where he will dedicate the National Salt Satyagraha Memorial to the nation on Bapu's death anniversary," an official release said.
"The memorial has statues of Mahatma Gandhi and 80 Satyagrahis who had marched with him during the historic Dandi Salt March.
It also has 24-narrative murals depicting various events and stories from the historic 1930 Salt March," it said.
Modi will address a public meeting later, it said.
The Salt Satyagraha March, better known as `Dandi March', was a landmark event in the freedom struggle.
As part of the civil disobedience movement against the British rule, 80 Satyagrahis led by Gandhi marched 241 miles from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to the coastal village of Dandi and made salt from sea water, thus breaking the Salt Law
imposed by the British.
Before visiting Dandi, the prime minister will lay foundation stone for extension of the terminal building at Surat Airport.
Modi will also inaugurate Smt Rasilaben Sevantilal Shah Venus Hospital in Surat.
On return to Surat from Dandi, he will interact with participants at the New India Youth conclave.
This will be Modi's second visit to Gujarat this month. He had visited the state on January 19 to dedicate the Armoured System Complex at Hazira besides attending the Vibrant Gujarat Summit on January 17 and 18.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
-
Monday 28 January , 2019
SC Judge Talks About Protecting Democratic Values, Why Are The Judges Worried?
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Priyanka Gandhi to Occupy Grandmother Indira Gandhi’s Room in Lucknow’s Nehru Bhawan
Monday 28 January , 2019 SC Judge Talks About Protecting Democratic Values, Why Are The Judges Worried?
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch Madhuri Dixit Bring Life To Total Dhamaal Song 'Paisa Yeh Paisa'
- Fyre Review: Netflix Takes Us On A Thrilling Ride To A Fake Party
- Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS Facelift Launched in India for Rs 8.76 Lakh
- Bobby Deol Shares Birthday Selfie with Son Aryaman and the Internet Can't Stop Gushing Over It
- Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan and Akshay Kumar Shake A Leg to Aflatoon Song, Watch Video
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results