English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PM to Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Stone of Rs 5,010-cr Highway Projects in Tamil Nadu
The projects are in Vellore, Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram and Tirupur districts.
File pic of PM Narendra Modi.
Loading...
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of Rs 5,010-crore highway projects in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, the government said on Tuesday.
The projects are in Vellore, Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram and Tirupur districts.
"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stones for five National Highways projects worth Rs 5,010 crore in Kanchipuram district of Tamil Nadu tomorrow (Wednesday)," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.
PM will dedicate to the nation the two-laning of 122-km section of NH-38 (Old NH-234) falling in Vellore, Thiruvannamalai and Viluppuram districts, and four laning of 32-km section of NH-381 in Tirupur district, it said.
The statement said Modi would also lay the foundation stone for four-laning of 116.5-km Vikravandi-Sethiathope-Cholapuram Thanjavur section of NH-36 (old NH-45C) in Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Ariyalur and Thanjavur districts.
He will also lay the foundation stone for six-laning of 36-km long Karaipettai-Walajapet section of NH-48 (old NH-4) in Kanchipuram and Vellore districts, and construction of two lanes with paved shoulders along with strengthening of existing carriageway of Gudiatham bypass and Vellore bypass on NH-75 (old NH-234) in Vellore district.
"These projects will benefit by way of reduced carbon footprints, fast and safe journey, reduced travel time, and fuel saving," the statement said.
The projects are in Vellore, Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram and Tirupur districts.
"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stones for five National Highways projects worth Rs 5,010 crore in Kanchipuram district of Tamil Nadu tomorrow (Wednesday)," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.
PM will dedicate to the nation the two-laning of 122-km section of NH-38 (Old NH-234) falling in Vellore, Thiruvannamalai and Viluppuram districts, and four laning of 32-km section of NH-381 in Tirupur district, it said.
The statement said Modi would also lay the foundation stone for four-laning of 116.5-km Vikravandi-Sethiathope-Cholapuram Thanjavur section of NH-36 (old NH-45C) in Viluppuram, Cuddalore, Ariyalur and Thanjavur districts.
He will also lay the foundation stone for six-laning of 36-km long Karaipettai-Walajapet section of NH-48 (old NH-4) in Kanchipuram and Vellore districts, and construction of two lanes with paved shoulders along with strengthening of existing carriageway of Gudiatham bypass and Vellore bypass on NH-75 (old NH-234) in Vellore district.
"These projects will benefit by way of reduced carbon footprints, fast and safe journey, reduced travel time, and fuel saving," the statement said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anushka Sharma's New Glamorous Magazine Shoot is All About Secret Wedding, Movies & Mindfulness
- PUBG Addiction: Youth in Madhya Pradesh Drinks Acid Instead of Water, While Playing Game
- Kangana Ranaut Adores Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar Unveils Sooryavanshi First Look
- Sara Ali Khan Wishes Happy Birthday to the 'Best Brother in the World' Ibrahim, See Pic
- BJP Website Goes Down After Being Reportedly Hacked With Bohemian Rhapsody Memes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results