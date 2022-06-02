UP’s 3rd Groundbreaking Event: PM Kicks Off 1,406 Projects of Rs 80,000 Cr on Friday; Here’s What Awaits

Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow is getting ready for a third groundbreaking ceremony of the Yogi Adityanath government to be held on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with top businessmen of the country will gather for the mega event. Preparations are in full swing to make the occasion a success, while tight security arrangements are also being put in place.

During the ceremony, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of 1,406 projects worth more than Rs 80,000 crore. The projects encompass diverse sectors like agriculture and allied sectors, IT and electronics, MSME, manufacturing, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, tourism, defence and aerospace, handloom and textiles, etc.

The industry tycoons present will share their views and vision with the people and talk about their future plans. Among those sharing the dais with the PM will be Gautam Adani (chairman and MD of Adani group), Kumar Mangalam Birla (chairman of Aditya Birla Group), Niranjan Hiranandani (co-founder and managing director of the Hiranandani group), Matthieu Eyries (vice president, Air Liquide Ltd), Sanjeev Puri (chairman and MD of ITC Ltd), Sajjan Jindal (chairman and MD of Jindal group), MA Yusuff Ali (chairman and MD of the LuLu group), and others.

Uttar Pradesh’s additional director general of police (law and order) Prashant Kumar said that there will be zone-wise security arrangements from the airport to the venue. “According to the standards of SPG, there are arrangements for the security of PM Narendra Modi. Security protocols including anti-sabotage and anti-mine checking have been completed. At the same time, a traffic diversion plan has been made at the local level,” he said, adding that helpline numbers have been issued for complaints related to traffic problems.

The event will prove helpful in bringing Uttar Pradesh closer to its target of becoming a one trillion dollar economy, officials said.

The rapid strengthening of infrastructure, vastly expanded road and air connectivity, a secure environment, and ease of doing business have paved the way for unprecedented industrial activity in UP, they said. Sectors like IT and electronics, healthcare, energy, food processing, education and MSME, among others, have attracted huge investments in the last five years, they added.

The state government led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath organised the UP Investors Summit 2018 on February 21-22, 2018, with the first groundbreaking ceremony held on July 29 that year during which the foundation of 81 projects worth more than Rs 61,500 crore was laid. The second groundbreaking event was on July 28, 2019, when the foundation of 290 projects with investments of more than Rs 67,000 crore was laid.

Friday’s ceremony will include 805 projects in the MSME sector, followed by 275 in agriculture and allied industries, and 65 in pharmaceuticals and medical supplies.

The other projects coming on the ground include six related to education worth Rs 1,183 crore, seven projects worth 489 crore of dairy, and six of animal husbandry worth Rs 224 crore.

With work going on for many mega infrastructure projects like Ganga Expressway, Defence Industrial Corridor, and Noida International Airport, there is likely to be a big boost in investment in the state in the next few years, say officials.

The state has the highest 90 lakh MSMEs, 14.2 per cent of the country. In Friday’s event, projects worth Rs 4,459 crore in MSMEs are being set up. These include two in Agra, three in Aligarh, two in Amethi, one in Ayodhya, seven in Barabanki, two in Bareilly, one in Chandauli, one in Etawah, two in Fatehpur, one in Firozabad, 40 in Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, six in Gorakhpur, four in Hardoi, one in Hathras, one in Jaunpur, four in Kanpur Dehat, four in Kanpur Nagar, one in Lakhimpur Kheri, eight in Lucknow, 15 in Mathura, one in Meerut, one in Moradabad, one in Saharanpur, one in Shahjahanpur, one in Sitapur, and two in Varanasi.

In the third groundbreaking ceremony 29 projects, all above Rs 500 crore each, account for Rs 40,106 crore of the total investment of Rs 80,224 crore slated to come on the ground.

There are 52 projects worth Rs 15,614 crore, of between two hundred and five hundred crore rupees each. There are 112 projects worth Rs 9,959 crore, ranging from Rs 50 crore to Rs 200 crore each. As many as 230 projects worth Rs 10 to 50 crore each account for a total investment of Rs 5,068 crore. There are 972 projects of less than Rs 10 crore each worth Rs 2,757 crore and 11 projects worth Rs 5,408 crore supporting infrastructure.

