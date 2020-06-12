PM Modi to Virtually Interact with All Chief Ministers on June 16-17, Discuss Unlock 1.0, Say Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually interact with chief ministers of all states over two days on June 16 and June 17, government sources told CNN-News18 on Friday.

The states have been divided over those two days and discussions on the government's Unlock 1.0 will take place over video conferencing.

The meet comes against the backdrop of rising number of coronavirus cases in the country.

Under Unlock 1.0, several relaxations have been made for public and businesses to ensure that economic activities hit by the lockdown gather momentum.

This will be Modi's sixth round of consultation with the chief ministers, the last being on May 11.

Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with all the chief ministers over telephone in the last week of May, just before lockdown-4 was to end.