PM to Visit K'taka, Maha on Jan 19; Will Lay Foundation Stone, Inaugurate Development Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth more than Rs 10,800 crore in Karnataka and Rs 38,800 crore in Maharashtra during his visit to the two states on Thursday, his office said.

In Karnataka’s Yadgiri district, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various development projects related to irrigation and drinking water, and a national highway development project, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said. Modi will also distribute title deeds in Malkhed, Kalaburagi district to eligible beneficiaries of newly-declared revenue villages and lay the foundation stone for a national highway project, it said. At around 5 pm, he will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives in Mumbai. He will also inaugurate two lines of Mumbai Metro and undertake a metro ride, the statement said.

In an effort that will be another step to realise the prime minister’s vision of providing safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections to all households, the foundation stone of Yadgir multi-village drinking water supply scheme under Jal Jeevan Mission would be laid at Kodekal, Yadgiri district, Karnataka, the statement said.

A water treatment plant of 117 MLD will be built under the scheme. The project, which costs more than Rs 2,050 crore, will provide potable water to about 2.3 lakh households of more than 700 rural habitations and three towns of Yadgiri district, it said. During the programme, Modi will also inaugurate Narayanpur Left Bank Canal-Extension Renovation and Modernisation Project (NLBC–ERM). The project, with canal carrying capacity of 10,000 cusecs, can irrigate 4.5 lac hectares of command area.

The project will benefit more than three lakh farmers in 560 villages of Kalaburgi, Yadagir and Vijaypur districts. The total cost of the project is about Rs 4,700 crore, the statement said.

The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of the 65.5 km section of NH-150C. This six-lane Greenfield road project is part of Surat-Chennai Expressway. It is being built at a cost of about Rs 2,000 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone of the 71 km section of the NH-150C which is also part of Surat-Chennai Expressway. It is being built at a cost of more than Rs 2,100 crore.

Surat-Chennai Expressway will pass through six states, namely Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. It will reduce the existing route from 1,600 km to 1,270 km.

In line with Modi’s vision of 100 per cent saturation of government schemes, about 1,475 unrecorded habitations have been declared as new revenue villages in five districts of Kalaburagi, Yadgiri, Raichur, Bidar and Vijayapura.

At Malkhed village in Kalaburagi district, Modi will distribute title deeds to eligible beneficiaries of these newly-declared revenue villages.

In Mumbai, the prime minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 38,800 crore.

In line with his focus on providing seamless urban mobility, Modi will dedicate to the nation Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A & 7, built at an estimated cost of around Rs 12,600 crore, the statement said.

The metro line 2A connecting Dahisar E and DN Nagar (yellow line) is around 18.6 km long, while metro line 7 connecting Andheri E to Dahisar E (red line) is around 16.5 km long.

The foundation stone of these lines was also laid by the prime minister in 2015. The prime minister will also launch MUMBAI 1 Mobile App and National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1).

The app will facilitate ease of travel, can be shown on the entry gates of metro stations, and supports digital payment to buy tickets through UPI. The National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1) will initially be used in metro corridors and can be extended to other modes of mass public transit, including local trains and buses as well. Modi will also lay the foundation stone of seven sewage treatment plants, which will be built at a cost of around Rs 17,200 crore.

In an effort to strengthen health care infrastructure in Mumbai, Modi will inaugurate 20 ‘Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana’, the statement said.

This novel initiative provides essential medical services like health checkups, medicines, investigations and diagnostics completely free, to people, it said.

Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of three hospitals in Mumbai — 360-bed Bhandup Multispeciality Municipal Hospital, 306-bed Siddharth Nagar Hospital, Goregaon (West) and 152-bed Oshiwara Maternity Home.

Modi will start the road concretisation project for around 400 km roads of Mumbai. This project will be developed at a cost of about Rs 6,100 crore. Of the total roads extending to around 2,050 km in Mumbai, more than 1,200 km of roads are either concretised or are in the process of being concretised. However, remaining roads of about 850 Km length face the challenge of potholes which severely impacts transportation.

He will also lay the foundation stone for redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The project will be done at a cost of over Rs 1,800 crore.

Further, the prime minister will start the transfer of approved loans of over one lakh beneficiaries under PM SVANidhi Yojana.

