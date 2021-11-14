PM to Visit Madhya Pradesh for 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh on Monday to participate in the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan' in Bhopal, and launch multiple initiatives for the tribal community as the government marks the birth anniversary of revered tribal leader Birsa Munda.

At the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan' at Jamburi Maidan in Bhopal, Prime Minister Modi will launch the 'Ration Aapke Gram' scheme in Madhya Pradesh, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Sunday.

It is aimed at delivering the monthly quota of PDS rations to beneficiaries from 'janjatiya' community in their own villages every month so that they don't have to travel to fair price shops, it said. The government of India is celebrating November 15, the birth anniversary of Amar Shaheed Bhagwan Birsa Munda as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas'.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh to participate in 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan' at Jamburi Maidan, Bhopal, where he will launch multiple initiatives for the welfare of the janjatiya community at around 1 pm, the PMO said. During the mahasammelan, the prime minister will also hand over genetic counselling cards to beneficiaries, marking the launch of the Madhya Pradesh Sickle Cell (Hemoglobinopathy) Mission.

The mission has been developed to screen and manage patients suffering from sickle cell anaemia, thalassemia and other hemoglobinopathies, and to increase public awareness about these diseases whose impact is seen to be more profound on the 'janjatiya community' of Madhya Pradesh, the statement said. Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone of 50 Eklavya Model Residential Schools across several states and union territories, including Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tripura and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, the PMO said.

Modi will walk through an exhibition of products made by 'janjatiya self-help groups' and a photo exhibition of martyrs and heroes of the freedom struggle from the janjatiya community of Madhya Pradesh, it said. He will also hand over appointment letters to newly appointed Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups teachers.

During the event, Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, MPs Virendra Kumar, Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Ministers of State Prahlad S Patel, Faggan Singh Kulaste and L Murugan will also be present. During the visit to Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the redeveloped Rani Kamlapati railway station around 3 pm, the PMO said in a separate statement.

The redeveloped Rani Kamlapati railway station, named after brave and fearless Queen Kamalapati of the Gond kingdom, is the first world-class railway station in Madhya Pradesh, it said. Redeveloped in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode, the station has been designed as a green building with modern world-class amenities that also takes into account ease of mobility for divyangjans.

The station is also developed as a hub for integrated multi-modal transport, the PMO said. During the event, the prime minister will dedicate to the nation multiple initiatives of the Railways in Madhya Pradesh, including the gauge converted and electrified Ujjain-Fatehabad Chandrawatiganj broad gauge section, third line in Bhopal-Barkhera section, gauge converted and electrified Mathela-Nimar Kheri broad gauge section and the electrified Guna-Gwalior section.

Prime Minister Modi will also flag off two new MEMU trains between Ujjain and Indore, the PMO said.

