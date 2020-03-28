PM Urges AYUSH Practitioners to Pitch in to Combat Coronavirus

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday suggested that AYUSH medicine producers could utilise their resources to produce essential items such as sanitisers, keeping in mind the high demand for such items following the coronavirus outbreak.

The prime minister also said there is a need to counter unsubstantiated claims that AYUSH has the cure for the disease. Ayurved, Unani, Siddhi and Homeopathy come under the AYUSH system of medicines for which there is a separate Union ministry.

Modi made these remarks while interacting with AYUSH practitioners via video. He praised the efforts of the AYUSH Ministry in promoting "Yoga At Home" to de-stress the mind and strengthen the body during this difficult phase, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

"The prime minister underlined the importance of countering and fact-checking unsubstantiated claims of AYUSH having cure for the disease, adding that AYUSH scientists, ICMR, CSIR and other research organisations must come together for evidence-based research," it added.

Modi said if need be, the government will seek help from private doctors practising the AYUSH system to counter the spread of the deadly virus.

He also urged the AYUSH practitioners to utilise the platform of telemedicine to reach out to the public and generate constant awareness to fight the pandemic.

The prime minister said it is important to create awareness on India's traditional medicines and medical practices all over the world.

He thanked the AYUSH practitioners for constantly striving to serve the people and highlighted the important role they have to play in India's fight against COVID-19, the statement said.

