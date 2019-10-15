Take the pledge to vote

Ex-Jet Airways Staffer With Rs 90 Lakh Savings in PMC Bank Dies of Cardiac Arrest After Protest

Deceased Sanjay Gulati had just returned from a protest against PMC Bank when he suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away.

News18.com

Updated:October 15, 2019, 10:42 AM IST
Ex-Jet Airways Staffer With Rs 90 Lakh Savings in PMC Bank Dies of Cardiac Arrest After Protest
Mumbai: A 51-year-old customer of scam-hit PMC Bank died on Monday from a stroke, soon after he returned home after a protest against the beleaguered bank.

Deceased Sanjay Gulati had lost his job at Jet Airways and deposited all his life savings — Rs 90 lakh according to several reports — in PMC Bank. The bank is in the red allegedly due to its exposure to near-bankrupt realty player Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd, to which it has loaned over 70 per cent of its Rs 9,000 crore in advances.

The bank was put under "directions" by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last month due to weak financial health, wherein the central bank has capped the deposit withdrawals.

Family and friends of Gulati said he had been stressed over losing his money. Customers have been protesting against the bank and its officials, demanding “No Bail, Only Jail”.

The RBI on Monday increased the withdrawal limit for depositors to Rs 40,000 from Rs 25,000 per account earlier for six months.

The Enforcement Directorate, meanwhile, said it has seized and identified assets worth Rs 3,830 crore in the PMC Bank money laundering case. The central probe agency said it is valuing a number of properties of Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL), its directors, promoters, Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank officials and others.

The identified assets will soon be attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED case is based on an FIR filed by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police. The central agency had conducted raids in the case early this month.

