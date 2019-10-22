Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

PMC Bank Despositors' Woes Continue as RBI Governor Touring Abroad

A delegation of the protesting depositors, which was called by the RBI for a meeting, was reportedly assured of various options to revive the bank 'as soon as possible'.

IANS

Updated:October 22, 2019, 8:56 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
PMC Bank Despositors' Woes Continue as RBI Governor Touring Abroad
Protesters outside the RBI headquarters. (PTI)

Mumbai: The aggrieved depositors of the scam-hit Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank Ltd found no solution at a meeting with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officials as the apex bank Governor Shaktikanta Das is currently touring abroad, representatives said here on Tuesday.

A delegation of the protesting depositors, which was called by the RBI for a meeting, was reportedly assured of various options to revive the bank "as soon as possible".

"However, RBI officials informed the delegation that it was waiting for an internal inquiry report of the PMC Bank which is expected to be submitted by the weekend. That report will be discussed with the Governor who is likely to return this week before any final decision is taken," the PMC Bank Depositors' Association convenor Vishwas Utagi told IANS.

Though RBI officials said they would be making a media announcement in the matter soon, the agitating depositors served an ultimatum till Oct. 30 to the RBI after which they would intensify their agitation, Utagi said.

Simultaneously pursuing the legal angles, Utagi filed a public interest litigation and a writ petition on behalf of a school in the Bombay High Court today.

In another development, a 73-year-old woman, Bharati Sadrangani, the mother of a depositor living in Solapur, died on Sunday after her daughter reported saving of around Rs 2.25 crore stuck in the PMC Bank.

Her Mulund-based son-in-law Chandan informed the media that she had been anxiously calling her family in Mumbai regularly enquiring about the status of the money and had collapsed after suffering a heart attack.

This becomes the sixth PMC Bank-related death in the past 10 days, all victims from Mumbai, and many more depositors, especially senior citizens, are under great stress as the crisis continues to drag on, Utagi pointed out.

Meanwhile, scores of PMC Bank depositors held another noisy protest in Mumbai today and have vowed to continue their demonstrations until the RBI or the government takes concrete measures to resolve the crisis on priority.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram