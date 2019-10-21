PMC Bank Scam Claims Its Fifth Victim as 73-Year-Old Dies of Heart Attack in Maharashtra

Another Mumbai family has been bereaved by the PMC Bank scam as a 73-year-old woman whose daughter and son-in-law held vast deposits in the scam-hit bank died of a heart attack.

Bharati Sadarangani died after a sudden heart attack around 2pm on Sunday. She was reportedly really worried for her family’s future as her daughter and son-in-law had deposits worth Rs 2.5 crore in the bank.

"She did not suffer from any ailment so this instant cardiac arrest that killed her was most likely precipitated by the bank collapse. My wife Hema would share her worries with her over the phone and we suspect my mother-in-law took this hard," her son-in-law Chandan Chotrani told the Times of India.

This is the fifth death that is claimed to be related to the PMC Bank collapse. Sanjay Gulati and Nivedita Bijlani, who both lived in Andheri, and Murlidhar Dharra and Fattomal Punjabi of Mulund Colony, had died in the last couple of weeks. While Nivedita Bijlani committed suicide, the other three died of heart attack.

It has been more than a month since the RBI clamped down on the operations of the PMC Bank and capped withdrawals by account holders. While the initial limit was just Rs 1,000 for six months, this has slowly been increased to Rs 40,000 after protests.

But the depositors say their woes have only worsened, as many fear that they might lose their lifetime earnings deposited in savings accounts, or in the form of fixed deposits.

