Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

EXIT Poll Results

Detailed Exit Poll Results
News18 » India
1-min read

PMC Bank Scam Claims Its Fifth Victim as 73-Year-Old Dies of Heart Attack in Maharashtra

The woman was reportedly really worried for her family’s future as her daughter and son-in-law had deposits worth Rs 2.5 crore in the bank.

News18.com

Updated:October 21, 2019, 11:18 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
PMC Bank Scam Claims Its Fifth Victim as 73-Year-Old Dies of Heart Attack in Maharashtra
The woman was reportedly really worried for her family’s future as her daughter and son-in-law had deposits worth Rs 2.5 crore in the bank.

Another Mumbai family has been bereaved by the PMC Bank scam as a 73-year-old woman whose daughter and son-in-law held vast deposits in the scam-hit bank died of a heart attack.

Bharati Sadarangani died after a sudden heart attack around 2pm on Sunday. She was reportedly really worried for her family’s future as her daughter and son-in-law had deposits worth Rs 2.5 crore in the bank.

"She did not suffer from any ailment so this instant cardiac arrest that killed her was most likely precipitated by the bank collapse. My wife Hema would share her worries with her over the phone and we suspect my mother-in-law took this hard," her son-in-law Chandan Chotrani told the Times of India.

This is the fifth death that is claimed to be related to the PMC Bank collapse. Sanjay Gulati and Nivedita Bijlani, who both lived in Andheri, and Murlidhar Dharra and Fattomal Punjabi of Mulund Colony, had died in the last couple of weeks. While Nivedita Bijlani committed suicide, the other three died of heart attack.

It has been more than a month since the RBI clamped down on the operations of the PMC Bank and capped withdrawals by account holders. While the initial limit was just Rs 1,000 for six months, this has slowly been increased to Rs 40,000 after protests.

But the depositors say their woes have only worsened, as many fear that they might lose their lifetime earnings deposited in savings accounts, or in the form of fixed deposits.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram